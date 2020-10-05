After crossing 40% positivity rate, Kolhapur sees steep fall in Covid cases

In rural Kolhapur, Hatkanangle, Karveer and Ichalkaranji areas remain hotspots while in city areas, Rajarampuri and Kasba Bawda remain the hotspots, said officials.

Like elsewhere in the state, Kolhapur district and city areas are also witnessing a falling trend in Covid-19 cases. The drop in cases started in the second half of September and has continued in the first week of October.

In both city and rural areas, the case positivity, which had reached beyond 35-40 per cent, has come down to around 15 per cent.

In Kolhapur city, the positivity rate, which had reached 35 per cent, has seen a steep fall of up to 15 per cent.

Speaking to The Indian Express on Monday, Municipal Commissioner Mallinath Kalshetty said, “The Covid-19 situation in Kolhapur city has come under control. Residents of Kolhapur have responded and cooperated with strict measures implemented by the KMC. As a result, for the past two to three weeks, we are witnessing a falling trend in positive cases.

The civic chief said in the last four days, the new cases reported per day have fallen below the 100-mark. “… The 72 cases registered on Sunday was among the lowest one-day spike,” he said.

Kalshetty said on an average, 1,300 Covid-19 tests used to be conducted daily till middle of last month. “Now, an average, 600 tests are conducted. This is because of the falling number of cases… When we conducted 1,300 tests, we used to have around 300 positive cases,” he said.

KMC spokesperson D S Mane said in Kolhapur city, the collective count of positive cases stands at around 13,800, with over 2,000 active cases. “The city areas have so far seen 337 deaths,” he said.

The civic chief said under the state government’s ‘My family, my responsibility’ campaign, the administration has conducted 2,200 tests so far. “Of these, we have 212 positive cases. Some people are getting themselves tested in private labs,” he said.

Kalshetti said Kolhapur city, as of now, has 173 containment zones. “We have closed down 112 containment zones. Even if one positive case is found, we are declaring that area as a containment zone for 14 days to stop the spread of the virus,” he said.

KMC is charging Rs 100 as fine for those found without masks in public plaves. In other parts of the state, the fine amount is Rs 500.

In entire Kolhapur district, the collective case count has crossed the 45,500 mark, with 8,500 active cases. A total of 35,600 Covid-19 patients have been discharged from hospitals and Covid Care Centres.

District Health Officer Dr Yogesh Sali said in August and early September, the rural areas were witnessing 800-1,000 cases every day. “The positive case count had even reached a figure of 1,300 on a single day. We have been conducting between 2,500 to 3,000 tests every day. Which means, our positivity rate had gone beyond 50 per cent mark,” he said.

However, over the last fortnight, the positive case have started falling. “Now, every day, between 200-350 positive cases are emerging. This is a big fall. Now, the positive rate stands around 15 per cent in rural areas,” said Dr Sali. In rural areas, 1,489 deaths have been reported so far.

In rural Kolhapur, Hatkanangle, Karveer and Ichalkaranji areas remain hotspots while in city areas, Rajarampuri and Kasba Bawda remain the hotspots, said officials.

