Friday, Dec 23, 2022

After criticism, Pune Municipal Corporation drops plan to use artificial trees during G20 meet

As part of efforts to beautify Pune city during the visit of foreign delegates for the upcoming G20 meet, the PMC was to rent 100 artificial trees for Rs 20,000 a week and place them alongside a road.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) had objected to the decision saying the civic administration was ignoring the reduction in green cover and spending public money on artificial trees. (File)
After facing criticism, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has cancelled its plans to put up decorative artificial trees across select roads as part of efforts to beautify the city during the upcoming G20 meet.

The G20 meet is scheduled to be held in Pune on January 16 and 17. The PMC has been entrusted with the responsibility of improving and beautifying city infrastructure during the visit. This includes repairing, cleaning and beautifying roads and footpaths on the route where the delegates are likely to travel from the airport — Ganskhind Road, Senapati Bapat Road, Baner, Balewadi, Sinhagad Road and Mumbai-Bangalore bypass.

“There were plans to put artificial illuminating trees alongside the road. However, there is a lot of opposition from public to spending money on artificial trees. The PMC will not do so,” said Srinivas Kandul, chief engineer of PMC.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) had objected to the decision saying the civic administration was ignoring the reduction in green cover and spending public money on artificial trees.

Delhi Confidential: Chai to China, Opposition has innovative slogans in P...
Bikaner land deal by Robert Vadra firm: Rajasthan HC rejects plea to quas...
‘Wish this was a nightmare’: Anger, despair among Afghan women shut out f...
5 Questions | Congress MP Hibi Eden: ‘New Covid guidelines meant to...

The PMC was to rent 100 artificial trees for Rs 20,000 a week. This was part of efforts to beautify the city during the visit of foreign delegates for the G20 meet. They were to be placed alongside the road from the airport to Senapati Bapat Road.

The PMC has undertaken the painting of electric poles on the streets and is enhancing the lighting by replacing lamps with better quality ones.

First published on: 23-12-2022 at 11:22:27 am
