After BMC, Pune Municipal Corporation to hold special vaccination drive for students going abroad

Taking a cue from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) on Saturday said it will conduct a special drive next week to vaccinate those who are going abroad for higher studies.

“The PMC has decided to start a special vaccine drive for students going abroad for higher studies. This is being done to ensure they don’t face any hurdles in travelling abroad due to lack of vaccination,” said Mayor Murlidhar Mohol.

The drive will be conducted at Kamala Nehru Hospital and walk-in registrations will be available for students, he said.

The BMC had said on Friday that students with proof of confirmed admission at foreign universities or the required foreign visa will get preference along with lactating women, the specially abled and senior citizens at vaccination centres.

State Environment Minister Aaditya Thackeray had tweeted that he would be speaking to other municipal corporations across the state “to implement the same for students in and around those cities with confirmation letters for universities abroad”. “The numbers are small, but their career opportunities can’t be missed,” he posted.

The drive in Pune will be conducted on Tuesday and Wednesday.

It would be mandatory for the students to carry necessary documents confirming their admission to a foreign university, Mohol said. If the number of students is higher than the number of vaccines available, the drive will be carried out for the entire week, said the Mayor as he urged students not to crowd the vaccination centre.

Last week, the Kerala government had included those travelling abroad for jobs and studies among priority groups for vaccination, to be administered Covishield procured by the government.

Several countries have made Covid vaccination certificates mandatory for travel clearance, including with passport numbers indicated on them.