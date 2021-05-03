After arrest of doctor and bribery charge, PCMC finally streamlines admission process at Auto Cluster hospital

When contacted, YCMH dead Dr Rajendra Wable said, "So far, a team from YCM Hospital was deciding about the admission process to the jumbo hospital located at Nehrunagar. From today, our team will decide the admissions for Auto Cluster facility as well."

After the arrests of three doctors over allegations of bribery, the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation administration has finally streamlined the process of admission of Covid-19 patients to its hospital. Municipal Commissioner Rajesh Patil has issued a directives stating that from now, all admissions will be done through the triage area of civic-run YCM Hospital.

“As an emergency, we had given Sparsh Multispeciality the contract to run the Covid hospital at the Auto Cluster in Chinchwad. However, there are complaints from corporators and local residents regarding the admission process at the facility. The civic general body meeting had also discussed this issue. Now… patients from different parts of the city should not be directly admitted to Auto Cluster facility.

They should come to the triage of YCM Hospital where a team of doctors will decide about the admission…,” the PCMC chief said in his directive.

“The team will coordinate with Auto Cluster hospital administration. Patients should be sent to the facility only when beds are available,” the commissioner said.

When contacted, YCMH dead Dr Rajendra Wable said, “So far, a team from YCM Hospital was deciding about the admission process to the jumbo hospital located at Nehrunagar. From today, our team will decide the admissions for Auto Cluster facility as well.”

Dr Wable said when the patients come to the triage area of YCM Hospital, the doctors take the call whether to admit the patients at YCM hospital or sent them to other PCMC facilities.

After the commissioner’s order, Dr Wable said, “Our team of doctors will now take the call about admitting the patient to Auto Cluster every day depending on the availability of beds. If the patient does not have a transport facility, we will take the patient to Auto Cluster. Even otherwise, we provide ambulance service to serious patients…”

Dr Amol Holkunde, CEO of Sparsh Mutispecialty which runs the Auto Cluster facility, said, on Monday, all admissions were decided by YCM Hospital doctors. Till 7 pm, nine patients were referred by YCMH doctors to Auto Cluster hospital.

“It is good that we will not have to bother about the admission process at Auto Cluster facility. Even otherwise, there was much pressure from corporators and politicians to admit their patients. Now, we can completely concentrate on our job,” said Dr Holkunde.

About the arrest of one of the doctors at the facility on bribery charges, along with two doctors from a private hospital, Dr Holkunde said, “We maintain that Dr Pravin Jadhav is innocent. We have given all the information to the police. We are confident that during the investigation, it will be proved that the doctor did not take money. He was not even present on the spot when the admission was done. The doctor is a consultant and anaesthesist, and has been relentlessly working for Covid-19 patients. We are fully cooperating with the investigation and there is nothing to hide from our side. The allegations of bribery are false and baseless.”