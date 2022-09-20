scorecardresearch
Monday, Sep 19, 2022

After Amethi, BJP now focuses on Baramati, the Pawar family bastion

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will be on a three-day visit of the constituency beginning September 22.

Nirmala Sitharaman. (AP/File)

GEARING UP for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP has launched its programme to make inroads into the Lok Sabha constituency of Baramati, the hometurf of NCP chief Sharad Pawar – currently represented by his daughter Supriya Sule.

To this end, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will be on a three-day visit of the constituency beginning September 22. “We ended the supremacy of the Gandhi family in Amethi in the 2019 general elections by defeating Rahul Gandhi. If we can do it in Amethi, we can easily do it in Baramati,” said senior BJP leader and former state minister Ram Shinde as he announced Sitharaman’s itinerary.

Shinde said, “The BJP started work to end Pawar’s hold on Baramati in 2014. It couldn’t achieve that in 2014 or 2019 but we are confident of doing so now as we lost by narrow margins.”

The party has focused on 144 Lok Sabha seats which it could not win in the previous elections, said Shinde. Among those seats are 16 from the state, including Baramati and Shirur from Pune, both currently represented by the NCP, he said.

Shinde is the state-level party in-charge of four Lok Sabha seats, including Baramati, for the next Lok Sabha elections. Sitharaman, who has been given the charge of Baramati, will be touring the constituency from September 22 to 24, holding as many as 21 sessions of interaction with party cadre in Khadakwasla, Bhor, Purandar, Baramati, Daund, and Indapur.

Shinde said the BJP’s plans for Baramati have already disturbed Sule, the sitting MP. “Sule did not tour the constituency for two-and-half years but did so the day Sitharaman’s tour was announced,” Shinde said.

On his part, when the NCP chief was asked about the BJP’s focus on Baramati for the Lok Sabha elections, he responded that everyone tries their best. Meanwhile, Sule has been busy meeting party workers and people in her constituency.

First published on: 20-09-2022 at 03:40:28 am
