After a year, Rs 25 lakh handed to kin of 5 Pune Municipal Corporation staff who died of Covid

Thus, the PMC decided to go ahead with its assurance of financial assistance of Rs 25 lakh to the family members of deceased civic staff. (File)

After almost a year of administrative process, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) on Wednesday handed over a cheque of Rs 25 lakh as financial assistance to the family members of five civic staff who died of Covid-19.

The PMC had launched the Covid Suraksha Kavach insurance scheme for civic staff by assuring Rs 50 lakh of financial assistance or Rs 25 lakh as financial assistance along with a job to the family of deceased civic staff. This was in addition to the insurance cover of Rs 50 lakh assured by the Union government to Covid warriors, who were directly involved in the treatment or handling of Covid-19 patients. A total of 51 civic staff, 47 permanent staff and four contractual staff of the PMC have died of Covid-19 since the outbreak of the pandemic.

However, the actual implementation of the scheme to provide financial assistance got delayed due to administrative issues. Elected representatives insisted that the civic administration implement the scheme as early as possible. The PMC was under criticism for delaying financial assistance to family members of deceased civic staff. The civic administration’s efforts to ensure the provision of Rs 50 lakh in insurance claims, as declared by the Union government, to the family of deceased civic staff has not been successful, as the insurance company has not approved it, saying that the deceased were not in directly involved in handling and treatment of patients.

– Stay updated with the latest Pune news. Follow Express Pune on Twitter here and on Facebook here. You can also join our Express Pune Telegram channel here.

Thus, the PMC decided to go ahead with its assurance of financial assistance of Rs 25 lakh to the family members of deceased civic staff. Mayor Murlidhar Mohol handed over the cheque and a citation to relatives of five civic staff who died of Covid-19 as a representative to family members of other deceased civic staff.