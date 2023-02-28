After a year of chain fasting, activists to step up protests against Mula-Mutha river project

AFTER HOLDING a chain fast for a year against the River Front Development (RFD) project of Mula-Mutha river in the city, social activists and civil society members on Monday decided to aggressively protest against the project to avoid environmental damage.

“We have been protesting against the RFD by holding chain fasting but the Pune Municipal Corporation continues to implement it,” said Shailja Deshpande of Jeevitnadi at the gathering of activists at Vrudheshwar Ghat in Shivajinagar.

She said there is a need to aggressively protest if the project has to be stalled.

Senior NCP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Vandana Chavan said the protest should continue as it is for the safety of future generation. “The river is in a bad state and instead of improving it, the PMC is focussing on beautifying it,” she said.

“The PMC has appointed the same consultant which was for the Sabarmati RFD. However, it is known that Sabarmati RFD is a failed project,” Chavan said.

Activist Sarang Yadwadkar, who has challenged the RFD in court, said the civic body would be converting river into canal by constructing concrete and stone embankment.

“There will be steep rise in flood level after the project and the riparian zone will be destroyed,” he said, adding the project cost has increased from Rs 2,600 crore to Rs 4,727 crore.

Advertisement

The priorities of citizens will not be met through the project but it is being imposed on the people of city, he said.