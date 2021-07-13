scorecardresearch
Tuesday, July 13, 2021
After 40 days, southwest monsoon covers entire country

The monsoon onset over Delhi this year has seen a 15-day delay from normal. The 2021 monsoon onset over Delhi is the second most delayed since 2002, IMD officials said.

By: Express News Service | Pune |
Updated: July 13, 2021 12:48:58 pm
Waterlogging at Pul Prahladpur after the rains in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Express Photo: Tashi Tobgyal)

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday announced that the southwest monsoon had advanced over the entire country.

Apart from hitting Delhi, the monsoon finally progressed into remaining parts of Haryana, west Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan on Tuesday.

With this, the monsoon has taken 40 days to complete its onset phase, which saw a mix of very early arrivals over south and central India regions and a highly delayed arrival over north and northwest India.

The 24-hour rainfall recorded on Tuesday across Rajasthan, Delhi and Haryana include Churu (90mm), Jaisalmer (77mm), Gurugram (51mm), Hisar (33mm), Safdarjung (25mm), Palam (24mm) and Rohtak (22mm).

