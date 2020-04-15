After 34 corona deaths in a fortnight, Sassoon hospital seeks approval for plasma treatment

An officer from Pune was sent to Kerala to verify details and requests were sent to private charitable firms in the city so that the deal to procure the machine could be clinched immediately. (Representational Image) An officer from Pune was sent to Kerala to verify details and requests were sent to private charitable firms in the city so that the deal to procure the machine could be clinched immediately. (Representational Image)

After an alarming increase in the number of coronavirus deaths at Sassoon General Hospital—34 in the past fortnight—the district administration has procured a plasma separator and urged the central government to approve a clinical trial using plasma treatment for seriously ill coronavirus patients.

“We want to be ready to provide any help to doctors who are trying their best to treat critically ill patients in the ICU,” District Collector Naval Kishore Ram told The Indian Express.

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has already given approval to Kerala to commence convalescent plasma therapy, which uses antibodies from the blood of cured patients to treat critically ill coronavirus cases, on a trial basis.

According to a source, only one plasma separator was available with the Indian subsidiary of a Japanese firm in Kerala. An officer from Pune was sent to Kerala to verify details and requests were sent to private charitable firms in the city so that the deal to procure the machine could be clinched immediately.

Avinash Bhosale Infrastructure Limited (ABIL) agreed to help and paid the initial instalment of Rs 15 lakh. “We had a request for the machine from Sassoon General Hospital — so we have already made a payment of Rs 15 lakh. The balance payment of Rs 8 lakh will be cleared once the machine is received at the hospital,” an ABIL official told The Indian Express.

While ICMR officials were unavailable for comment, Sassoon Hospital authorities said they had applied for approvals for a randomised controlled trial.

Some countries like China and the United States have tried the plasma treatment method, where the plasma of a patient who is cured and whose blood contains antibodies to fight the virus is infused into patients who are critically ill.

Of the 43 coronavirus deaths in Pune, 34 occurred at Sassoon General Hospital. The district administration is making efforts provide it with the latest medical equipment, setting up contacts with doctors from Kerala and getting expert doctors from private hospitals on board to reduce the high mortality rate, officials said.

While authorities have installed state-of-the-art equipment at the hospital’s ICU and reserved two floors at the new super specialty building, on Wednesday six intensivists from private hospitals were also brought in to treat patients.

Currently, 66 coronavirus positive patients have been isolated and at least 40 with suspected symptoms who are the close contacts of patients have been admitted to another ward in the super specialty building.

Standardised treatment protocol soon for corona patients

Current, management of coronavirus is supportive and respiratory failure from acute respiratory distress syndrome is the leading cause of mortality.

While experts across three committees in Mumbai and Pune have been meeting to decide on a standard treatment protocol that can be followed across ICUs for critically ill patients, Dr Archana Patil, director of health, Maharashtra, said it was important to treat patients in the early stage of illness. “Doctors are studying and analysing the deaths and evidence that is emerging about patients with severe coronavirus,” Dr Subhash Salunke, one of the expert committee members said.

There are cases of happy hypoxia – a state where the body’s oxygen concentration in coronavirus patients drops to at least 60 per cent, but not so low that patients feel uncomfortable. They can behave normally till they deteriorate rapidly and collapse, experts said. There are other cases which suggest that the patient may have had cytokine storm syndrome — where the body’s immune system can trigger a runaway response that causes more damage to its own cells than to the invader it is trying to fight, doctors said. Guidelines on a standardised treatment protocol will be released soon, state health authorities said.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd