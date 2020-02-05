After 3-year delay, PMC hands over Kalagram project to Smart City agency

In 2018, the PMC Standing Committee had approved an initial amount of Rs 56 lakh to develop Kalagram, with the project estimated to cost Rs 6 crore in total. (File) In 2018, the PMC Standing Committee had approved an initial amount of Rs 56 lakh to develop Kalagram, with the project estimated to cost Rs 6 crore in total. (File)

Unable to take forward its plans to set up Kalagram — a dedicated artistic space to display handicraft and items showcasing cultures from across the country — even three years after the project received its first installation of funds, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has decided to hand it over to the Pune Smart City Development Corporation Ltd (PSCDCL).

To be built on a 3.5-acre piece of land at the P L Deshpande garden, Kalagram will include 30 stalls, an amphitheatre and other facilities to showcase myriad cultures from across the country in one place.

In 2018, the PMC Standing Committee had approved an initial amount of Rs 56 lakh to develop Kalagram, with the project estimated to cost Rs 6 crore in total. Then city MP Anil Shirole had offered to give Rs 1 crore for the project and local legislator Madhuri Misal had assured Rs 75 lakh from their respective local area development funds, while the PMC was going to bear the remaining expenditure.

But the civic body has failed to push the project forward in the last three years. The project was handed over to the Pune Smart City agency on request of Misal.

The civic standing committee on Tuesday approved the administration’s proposal to hand over the project to PSCDCL.

“The PMC has decided to sanction Rs 2 crore to Pune Smart City to let the agency implement the Kalagram project,” said Hemant Rasane, PMC standing committee chairperson.

The PSCDCL has sought Rs 8.25 crore in total for the implementation of the project, as per the estimate by the contractor appointed for the project.

