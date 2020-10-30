After 26,000 complaints and counting, SPPU decides to hold re-examination for some students

The SPPU campus witnessed some ruckus on Thursday when members of student organisation Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) staged a protest outside the vice- chancellor's office, demanding resolution of various issues. (File photo)

A special Board of Examinations (BoE) has decided to hold re-exams for some third-year students of the Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU), after the university received 26,000 emails from students, complaining about errors and technical glitches in the online examination system.

The complaints range from students completing papers but the answer paper not getting submitted, inability to complete the examination due to technical glitches, server issues and having to take an exam multiple times, among others, said an official of SPPU’s exam department.

Mahesh Kakade, director of examinations and evaluation, SPPU, said a decision was taken on Wednesday evening to hold a re-examination for some students between November 5 to 7.

“Currently, we are mapping the students and through the process of elimination, we will come to the number of students who need to take re-exams. For example, students who completed the paper but feel that it has not been submitted need not take re-exams. We will soon make a formal announcement about it, ” he said.

ABVP protest on campus

The SPPU campus witnessed some ruckus on Thursday when members of student organisation Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) staged a protest outside the vice- chancellor’s office, demanding resolution of various issues. They demanded redressal of exam-related complaints, and a decision to grant BA degrees to students of the five-year integrated BA-LLB course who have already completed three years of the course.

Even as Pro Vice-Chancellor Dr Nitin S Umrani met protesters, they jumped over security barricades and refused to budge until SPPU Vice-Chancellor Dr Nitin Karmalkar himself met them to discuss their demands.

Karmalkar, who eventually accepted the ABVP protesters’ demands, said, “In a way, it’s logical that after completing three years, students can be granted a BA degree so that even if they drop out, it can be of use to them. This kind of system is present in our new education policy as well, so we assured them that we will do it. As far as exam grievances are concerned, a decision has already been taken by the BoE to conduct re-examination.”

ABVP volunteers also took up the issue of “missing papers” of LLB students, which was reported by The Indian Express on Wednesday. While students had submitted answer papers, the online exam system didn’t reflect the same.

“I have assured them that students will not lose out on anything. These papers are submitted… it is not reflecting because the papers have not been assessed, ” said Karmalkar.

