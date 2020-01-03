After 2 years of little activity, NGT bench in Pune likely to be operational soon

The Principal Bench of NGT constituted a bench in Delhi, which held hearings through video-conferencing, but only a limited number of pleas could be addressed through this process. (File) The Principal Bench of NGT constituted a bench in Delhi, which held hearings through video-conferencing, but only a limited number of pleas could be addressed through this process. (File)

After its operations virtually stopped for nearly two years in the wake of a Supreme Court order, the western zone bench of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) in Pune may again become operational on February 1, as the tribunal chairman has issued an order about posting an Expert Member as part of the bench. The bench, however, still needs a Judicial Member to be completely operational.

In a circular, NGT Deputy Registrar Dr Sukhda Pritam said consequent upon the posting of Siddhanta Das as an Expert Member, the Pune bench will become functional from February 1, subject to the joining of a Judicial Member. “The western zone bench is likely to start operating again from February 1, depending upon the availability of the Judicial Member. We are confident that the arrangement will be done as there is still a month to go and the bench will positively start from next month,” said Saurabh Kulkarni, president of the NGT Bar Association, Western Zone.

On January 31, 2018, the Supreme Court had ordered that the NGT, which holds hearings on cases related to environmental issues, should not constitute a single-member bench but a division bench comprising one Judicial Member and an Expert Member. The order had stopped hearings at all benches, including Pune, which had a single-member bench. In March last year, the Supreme Court, while hearing the plea of the Bar Association, had appointed Justice Jawad Rahim as the acting chairperson of the tribunal. Rahim was tasked to participate in the selection process of judicial experts for NGT as the the main positions of experts at the NGT bench were vacant.

Meanwhile, the Principal Bench of NGT constituted a bench in Delhi, which held hearings through video-conferencing, but only a limited number of pleas could be addressed through this process. As there were no hearings in the tribunal for a long time, the number of petitions that were being filed in NGT reduced drastically.

