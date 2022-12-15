After 2-year hiatus, capacity crowd on Day 1 as old-timers, youngsters throng music festival

ALSO BY MRUNAL JADHAV

After a hiatus of two years, the 68th Sawai Gandharva Bhimsen Mahotsav witnessed an enthusiastic footfall of music aficionados at the Maharashtriya Sankul grounds, Mukund Nagar, on Wednesday.

The audience comprised music lovers from different age groups and walks of lives and had a mix of both festival veterans and first-

timers.

Also Read | Rich tributes paid to Pandit Jasraj at 68th Sawai Gandharva Bhimsen Mahotsav

Indore-based Gajanan Telang, 73, said he had been attending the revered annual music festival since 2009. “Ever since my son shifted to Pune, I have not missed a single Sawai Gandharv programme. So many programmes happen in Indore but Sawai Gandharv is unlike any other,” he said.

First timer Sai Suryawanshi, 19, said, “I am from Kolhapur and had heard about Sawai Gandharva many times… I have come to Pune for my higher studies and luckily, got the chance to be a part of the show,” she said.

Pandit Ratan Mohan Sharma performs during the Inaugural day of 68th Sawai Gandharv Bhimsan Joshi Mahotsav on Wednesday. Express photograph by Arul Horizon. Express photograph by Arul Horizon Pandit Ratan Mohan Sharma performs during the Inaugural day of 68th Sawai Gandharv Bhimsan Joshi Mahotsav on Wednesday. Express photograph by Arul Horizon. Express photograph by Arul Horizon

The festival began with an enthralling performance by Pandit Upendra Bhat, one of the oldest disciples of Bharat Ratna Pandit Bhimsen Joshi and an exponent of Kirana Gharana.

Bhat captivated the audience with a Bandish “So Balma Mori” in Raag Multani. He then presented the Bandish “Shyam Abtak Na Aaye” and concluded with an Abhang “Bijleecha Taal, Nabhacha Mrudang”, penned by Gangadhar Mahambare, originally sung by Pandit Joshi.

Advertisement

“I have been coming here for almost 30 years. My wife is a singer and I love to listen to classical music. When I came for the first time to Sawai Gandharv, I did not know anything about it but since then I have not missed it. In fact, we adjust our holidays to be a part of the programme,” said Vilas Puranik, 62.

Vaishali Kulkarni, 50, said, “I have attended Sawai Gandharva thrice. I have come here with my friend. We both teach classical music and we were eager for the programme as in the last two years, we had to make do with old videos of the event.”

Singer and tabla player Pradyumna Nadgowda, 22, said coming to Sawai Gandharv is like a celebration. “I have been coming here since I was 17 years old. We get to learn so many things and listen to good music,” she said.

Advertisement

Following his performance, Bhat was conferred the Vatsalabai Joshi Award 2022, initiated by the Arya Sangeet Prasarak Mandal, by its executive president Shrinivas Joshi for his contribution to Indian classical music.

“When I came to Pune, I did not understand Marathi. When I informed Pandit Bhimsen Joshi ji about it, he said ‘You perform well and Punekars will always support you’. He was right. Over the years, the Pune audience has only given me happiness and joy. And so, I dedicate this award to Punekars,” said Bhat.

On the occasion, Sawai Gandharva’s kin SG Joshi presented a special postal stamp on Pandit Joshi’s Guru to Shrinivas Joshi. The stamp can be viewed at Sawai Gandharva Smarak in Shivaji Nagar.

The performance progressed with vocalist Shashwati Mandal, an exponent of Gwalior Gharana, with a Bandish in Raag Marwa. It was followed by Pandit Jasraj’s nephew and disciple, vocalist Pandit Rattan Mohan Sharma. The day concluded with a performance by Sarod maestro Padma Vibhushan Amjad Ali Khan.