After 2 days of shortage, petrol dealers body says adequate fuel stock for Kolhapur, Sangli

After two days of fuel shortage, the All India Petrol Dealers Association (AIPDA) on Monday said they now have adequate stock of petrol and diesel for Kolhapur and Sangli.

“Petroleum companies on Sunday kept the Loni depo operational for one shift, and dispatched five tankers of petrol and diesel to the flood-affected areas of Kolhapur, Satara, Sangli, Patan and Umbraj,” said AIPDA spokesperson Ali Daruwala, adding that adequate fuel stock had been ensured in the two districts.

Angry scenes and serpentine queues were witnessed at fuel stations in Kolhapur over the weekend as the pumps ran out of stock.

Stating that the problems will start easing from today, Daruwala said the Miraj oil depo too had sent a few tankers to the flood-affected areas in the past two days.”The situation will definitely improve now,” he said.