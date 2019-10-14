After 18-month gap, Pune-Nashik flight to resume on Oct 27

After a gap of 18 months, flight connectivity between Pune and Nashik will resume this Diwali. Alliance Air, a subsidiary of Air India, will start its flight between the two cities from October 27. The air service had been suspended since Air Deccan cancelled its operations one-and-a-half-year ago.

The service will start under the central government’s Regional Connectivity Scheme, UDAN. Pune airport Director Ajay Kumar said that slots have been given to the Alliance Air.

Under UDAN scheme, in the first registration, Air Deccan had started the Nashik-Pune-Nashik flights. However, due to some internal issues of the airline, the service took off but remained haphazardly run and received lukewarm response. Three months after starting the service in March 2018, the airline stopped the service citing lack of occupancy. Later, the airline withdrew from the scheme.

Now, Alliance Air has opened the booking window for fliers. The flight will take off from Nashik’s Ozar airport at 2.55 pm and will arrive at Pune airport at 3.55 pm. The flight will depart from Pune at 4.20 pm and arrive Ozar at 5.20 pm. The flight will be operated from Monday to Friday. On Sunday, the flight will take off at 8 am from Pune and reach Nashik at 9 am. In return, the flight will depart from Nashik at 10 am and arrive Pune at 11 am.