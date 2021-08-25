After 15 years, ‘one ward, one corporator’ system set to return to PCMC

FIFTEEN years later, the ‘one ward, one corporator’ system is all set to return to civic bodies in Maharashtra as the state government has directed 14 municipal corporations — which are scheduled to hold civic elections in February 2022 — to start preparing the draft for ward formation plan. Though the ‘one ward, one corporator’ system is set to take effect, there will be no change in the collective number of corporators in the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation, said a civic election official.

“We have received directives from the State Election Commission to prepare a draft of ward formation… we have been asked to submit the draft plan as early as possible, after which the Election Commission will take the final decision,” said PCMC election officer and Assistant Commissioner Balasaheb Khandekar on Wednesday.

Khandekar said the Election Commission has issued the directions based on the notification issued by the state government in 2019. “Now that the EC has issued the directives, we can say that the ‘one ward, one corporator’ system will be implemented in the February 2022 elections in Pimpri-Chinchwad. If the state government wants any changes, it can do so by suggesting it to the EC,” he said.

Khandekar said the PCMC has 128 corporators and the number will remain the after the civic elections next year. “This is because the EC has decided to take into account the population census of 2011. Pimpri-Chinchwad had a population of 17 lakh in 2011. If this figure is divided by 128 corporators, then each ward will have just over 12,000 voters,” he said.

Seema Savale, former chairman of PCMC standing committee, said the ‘one ward, one corporator system’ has returned after 15 years. “This system was implemented last in 2007. In 2012 civic polls, the three-corporator panel system was in force and in 2017, the four-corporator prabhag or panel system was implemented…,” she said.

– Stay updated with the latest Pune news. Follow Express Pune on Twitter here and on Facebook here. You can also join our Express Pune Telegram channel here.

Savale said the ‘one ward, one corporator’ system has its own advantages and disadvantages. “The biggest advantage is that the ward will be smaller and it will easier for the candidates to campaign. However, the disadvantages is that there will be too many candidates in the fray and a genuine or hard working candidate may lose the election as the votes will get divided among all the candidates,” she said.

Mayor Usha Dhore said, “Now that the state government has taken a decision, I will go forward with it. Whether it is a one-corporator ward or four-corporator panel, I am comfortable with all systems. Those who work for the people should have no problem getting elected.”