After 13 months at Vantara Madhuri the elephant gets grand welcome in Kolhapur

Madhuri, the elephant also known as Mahadevi, returned home to the Nandani math in Kolhapur – more than a year after she was moved to the Vantara animal rescue centre in Jamnagar, Gujarat. Hundreds of people gathered to welcome her on her return, greeting her with flowers, celebration and tears along the way.

Madhuri was moved to Vantara on July 28, 2025, on the instructions of a High-Powered Committee (HPC). Both the Bombay High Court and the Supreme Court had upheld the committee’s decision at the time. The move followed protests and a prolonged legal battle over where the elephant should live.

More than a year later, after the HPC inspected the facility where Madhuri was to be housed, it cleared her return to Kolhapur on September 9, 2026.

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Homecoming

Former MP and farmer leader Raju Shetti said organisers scaled back their plans out of concern for the elephant. “We were going to take out a procession, with events organised at the borders of Sangli and Karad, among other places, on her route. We have been waiting for over a year now and struggled a lot to get her back, so people were very excited. We cancelled the bigger programme because Madhuri would be tired after her long journey from Gujarat. History has been created – the High-Powered Committee decision considered the public’s emotional attachment and allowed her return,” Shetti said.

Even without the planned procession, the homecoming turned into a community celebration. Suraj Mangave, who runs a mobile accessories shop in Nandani, described the scenes: “Following the news that confirmed Madhuri’s return, residents of Kolhapur, neighbouring villagers in Sangli, and adjoining Karnataka border celebrated. People left their work and distributed sugar to mark the occasion. Many were in tears as they welcomed her back.”

“The atmosphere was like Diwali, with lighting throughout the village; we all celebrated Madhuri’s homecoming by playing lively banjo music, bursting celebratory firecrackers, and using a JCB to shower flowers over her as she arrived,” Mangave added.

Speaking to the Indian Express, Jinsen Bhattarak Mahaswami, chief of the Nandani Jain math, said over 13 months without Madhuri had been difficult for all. “It was very painful to pass even a single day without Madhuri’s presence over the last 13 months. However, we are overjoyed that she is back. I thank the Maharashtra government, political leaders, the public, and the media for their continued efforts to bring her home,” he said.

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What comes next

Sagar Sambushete, trustee and manager of the Jain math, said a team of four travelled to Vantara to bring Madhuri home. “Our mahout was given a detailed presentation on her diet, her daily exercise routine, and her medication,” he said.

Sambushete added that Madhuri would need time to settle in after over a year away from her familiar surroundings. “As Madhuri has not been in constant contact with humans the way she used to be, she will rest for some time in her new space amid natural surroundings. She will need time to get comfortable with the mahout again and go through a period of socialisation before she is ready to meet visitors. Vantara has assured us they will continue to guide and support us if needed,” he said.

Describing the road journey, Sambushete said: “We left Vantara around 5 pm on Thursday. All along the route, people welcomed her – they were so emotionally attached to her that they showered flowers as we passed through their areas.”

For now, Madhuri will live in a renovated shed with a water tank at Nandini math premises. According to Shetti, Vantara’s satellite elephant rehabilitation centre in Nandani is still awaiting clearance from the town planning department and other authorities. “Within a year, however, the math plans to build a larger, permanent enclosure spread across four acres, complete with a garden and a swimming pool,” he said.

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In an official statement, Vantara said, “Madhuri’s wellbeing remains Vantara’s first concern. Our commitment to her health, welfare and dignity does not depend on where she lives. We wish her good health and a long, safe and happy life.”

The statement further noted that, “Vantara has also worked on the enclosure and facility at Nandani to which Madhuri is now returning. Within the infrastructure available, the best possible arrangements have been put in place for her. Further improvements to the infrastructure could not be made at this stage owing to town planning constraints, as a road passing through the land of the Trust has limited the land available for development. Once Madhuri has settled in, Vantara will remain available to the Math for the upgradation of the facility. Vantara will equally assist in such upgradation if directed to do so by the courts or the competent authorities.”

PETA concern over decision

Animal rights group PETA India criticised the decision on social media. “How can anyone justify tearing Madhuri away from the only elephant family she has known after 33 years alone at the math? How can anyone justify sending her away from the hospital facilities she desperately needs? Madhuri deserved her safety, peace, care and retirement in Vantara. Instead, she is currently on a truck to be returned to the math shed where she lived and suffered alone, in chains. Shame on all who demanded her return to the math shed. Madhuri has been repeatedly failed by those who needed to look after her,” PETA said.

Responding to the criticism, Shetti rejected PETA’s claims. “PETA has always had an opposing view, and they should not teach us about love for animals. We come from a rural background – our homes have cattle sheds, and we treat animals as family, feeding them before we eat ourselves,” he said.

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Shetti maintained that Madhuri has been with the math for 35 years and dismissed earlier reports of abuse as ‘fabricated.’ He said the math would comply fully with the court’s directions, including arranging fortnightly veterinary check-ups to monitor Madhuri’s health.