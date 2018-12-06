After 10 years of service, Radha and Rani retire from Pune Rural Police

(Written by Sameer Manekar)

For over a decade, Pune Rural Police has been relying on the able assistance of Radha and Rani, who happen to be siblings and labradors. They have solved the Pune Rural Police solve various major crimes such as a murder case in Ranjangaon and the rape and murder of a minor girl in Jejuri. However, as their advanced age has started affecting their performance, Pune Rural Police has decided to retire the two dogs from its service.

Radha and Rani will make way for a Doberman, which will join the Pune Rural Police’s local crime branch (LCB), and another Labrador, Monty, which has already been inducted into the bomb squad, said Ganesh Phapale, a dog trainer with LCB.

Radha and Rani were inducted into the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad of Pune Rural Police 10 years ago. Both dogs underwent rigorous training and played important roles in solving serious crimes – the murder of a sugarcane worker in Shel-Pimpalgaon, poaching of a Chinkara deer (Indian gazelle) in Baramati, a robbery in a State Bank of India branch in Shirur, and the murder of a minor boy in Bhigwan-Takrarwadi, among others.

Pune Rural Police recently organised a farewell for the two beloved labradors, which was attended by Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Anil Lambhate, DSP Vijay Chaudhary, Local Crime Branch Inspector Padmakar Ghanwat, Assistant Inspector Prashant Pawar, and dog trainers, Ram Jagtap, Mangesh Patange, and Ganesh Phapale.

“We bought Rani when she was two months old, and began training her when she was six months old. We trained her in basic things like obedience, sensing skills and how to follow a scent, for nine months in the Shivaji Nagar training centre… she has helped solve more than 15 serious crimes like rapes and murders. She would smell an object with the scent of the criminal, and follow it directly to the criminal’s residence, sometimes across long distances. Her retirement will certainly affect us, but since we are so used to each other, I have decided to adopt her,” said Phapale.

Radha has been adopted by Popat Waghmare, a head constable with Pune Rural Police.