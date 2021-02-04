After 10 months, PCMC restarts drive against illegal structures

On Wednesday, the anti-encroachment squad of the PCMC demolished at least 70 tin shed structures at Chikhali, Jadhavwadi and Kudalwadi. (File)

AFTER A gap of 10 months, the PCMC renewed its drive to demolish illegal structures in the industrial city. Initially, the PCMC has decided to target commercial structures and will later move on to razing unauthorised residential structures and extensions.

On Wednesday, the anti-encroachment squad of the PCMC demolished at least 70 tin shed structures at Chikhali, Jadhavwadi and Kudalwadi.

On Thursday, it started demolishing illegal structures in Tathwade and Poonawale areas, in the presence of police force.

“On Wednesday, we razed several tin shed structures, which were posing to be a problem for traffic. Residents promised to fell remaining structures on their own. But they did not. So on Thursday morning, we completed the job,” PCMC joint city engineer Makrand Nikam told The Indian Express.

Civic officials said there was resistance from local shopkeepers and residents. “They tried putting pressure through political connections, but we went ahead with the drive,” officials said.

Additional Municipal Commissioner Ajit Pawar said, “The drive was started on the directives of the municipal commissioner. It will continue in future as well.”

Municipal Commissioner Shravan Hardikar, who is resuming duty on Friday after being on leave, said, “We have restarted the drive against illegal structures after the Bombay High Court lifted the stay. We are first demolishing illegal structures that came up in the last 10 months. Initially, we are trying to free roads of illegal structures and then target residential areas.”

Hardikar said after they remove illegal structures that came up during the Covid-19 period, they will also resume their drive against old illegal structures.