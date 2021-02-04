After 10 months, PCMC restarts drive against illegal structures

After a gap of 10 months, the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation has renewed its drive against illegal structures in the industrial city. Initially, the PCMC has decided to target commercial structures and will later move on to razing unauthorised residential structures and extensions.

On Wednesday, the anti-encroachment squad of the PCMC flattened at least 70 tin-shed structures in Chikhali, Jadhavwadi and Kudalwadi. On Thursday, it started felling illegal structures in Tathwade and Poonawale areas. The squad is protected by a strong police force.

“On Wednesday, we razed several tinshed structures which were posing a hurdle to smooth movement of traffic. The residents had promised to remove the structures on their own. But they didn’t do so. So on Thursday morning, we completed the job,” PCMC joint city engineer Makrand Nikam told The Indian Express.

Civic officials said there was resistance from local shopkeepers and residents. “They tried to put pressure through their political connections but went ahead with the drive,” said officials.

Additional Municipal Commissioner Ajit Pawar said, “The drive has been started on the directives of the municipal commissioner. It will continue in future as well.”

Municipal Commissioner Shravan Hardikar, who is resuming duty on Friday after being on leave, said, “We have restarted the drive against illegal structures after the Bombay high court has lifted the stay. We are first demolishing illegal structures that came up in the last 10 months of Covid period. Initially, we are trying to free roads of the illegal structures and then target residential areas.”

Hardikar said after they removed the illegal structures that came up during COVID times, they will also resume their drive against old illegal structures.