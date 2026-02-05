AFMS-IISc collaborate for combat medicine research and training
At a media briefing on the sidelines of the 74th annual Armed Forces Medical Conference ARMEDiCON-2026, Surg Vice Admiral Arti Sarin, Director General, Armed Forces Medical Services said that research is a core pillar of the long-term vision for AFMS.
While IISc is in the process of establishing a comprehensive medical programme that includes a postgraduate medical school and an 830 bed hospital, the top institution is keen on deepening ties with Pune's Armed Forces Medical College (AFMC) and finding solutions in the field of combat medicine.
The Armed Forces Medical Services (AFMS) has partnered with the Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru to collaborate on research and development across various aspects of combat medicine. A Memorandum of Understanding was signed to the effect today,
“Over the past year, we have strengthened institutional partnerships through MoUs with premier organisations such as IIT Madras, NIMHANS, DIAT Pune, PGI Chandigarh, IISc Bengaluru, ICMR, AIIMS New Delhi, and several IITs. These collaborations form the backbone of our ‘Future-Ready’ strategy,” the DGAFMS said.
Prof Navakanta Bhat, Dean, Division of Interdisciplinary Sciences, IISc, Bengaluru also explained how the focus was on healthcare needs of soldiers deployed in remote locations. “From wearable devices to wound healing, these technologies will enable continuous monitoring of health parameters and even allow for interventions in remote settings. Such innovations will not be limited to field use but will also find applications in hospitals and civilian healthcare,” Prof Bhat said.
A key component of this partnership is a joint PhD programme, under which clinicians from AFMC can come to IISc to conduct research, develop innovative solutions, and apply them to real clinical needs. “The MoU outlines broad contours and we are confident that many meaningful innovations will emerge from this initiative,” he said.
On a query related to the recent research by Indian astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla on how bacteria could be used to produce construction materials on Mars, Prof Bhat said it was an example of a collaborative spirit. “Shubhanshu who completed his master’s degree at IISc benefitted from the opportunity to pursue the Mtech by Research programme.
Alongside coursework, there was hands-on research in laboratories, including work in space medicine. With upcoming space missions, fundamental questions about the human body in zero gravity remain open research challenges and hence collaborations on R&D are significant,” he said.
ARMEDiCON 2026
Meanwhile, Surgeon Vice Admiral Sarin also spoke about how ARMEDiCON remains one of the most important professional and strategic platforms of the Armed Forces Medical Services. “It brings together the senior leadership of the tri-services to collectively review our achievements, reflect on emerging challenges and chart a roadmap for the future.
“This year’s conference has focused strongly on operational preparedness, clinical excellence, leadership, research, and capacity building. We were privileged to hear from Lt Gen Pratik K Sharma, GOC-in-C Northern Command, who shared invaluable insights from Operation SINDOOR, highlighting the evolving nature of military medical support in contemporary conflict,” Surg Vice Adm Sarin said. She also explained that military medical exercises on blood support, combat casualty care, evacuation, and disaster response further strengthen operational preparedness.
The DGAFMS also spoke on how the Armed Forces Medical College has strengthened its bio-surveillance and diagnostic capabilities. “A state-of-the-art BSL-2 laboratory has been established under the State-Level Viral Research and Diagnostic Laboratory framework. This enables safe and rapid identification of infectious pathogens during outbreaks. We have also operationalised AFMC’s first Viral Cell Culture Laboratory, which allows advanced viral isolation and characterization. By integrating these facilities with national surveillance systems and the One Health framework, AFMC is playing a critical role in strengthening India’s preparedness against emerging biological threats and pandemics,” she said.
On the medical camp in the union territory of Lakshadweep and Minicoy Islands organised under the aegis of the Indian Navy, the DGAFM said that the initiative aimed to bring high-quality specialist care to remote island communities. “Over 4,700 beneficiaries received consultations across multiple specialties. More than 550 procedures, including cataract surgeries, general surgeries, dental care, and diagnostic services, were conducted on-site. This mission reflected the true spirit of jointness, outreach, and service. It reaffirmed our commitment to ensuring equitable healthcare access, regardless of geography,” she added.
Anuradha Mascarenhas is a Senior Editor at The Indian Express, based in Pune. With a career spanning three decades, she is one of the most respected voices in Indian journalism regarding healthcare, science and environment and research developments. She also takes a keen interest in covering women's issues .
Professional Background
Education: A gold medalist in Communication and Journalism from Savitribai Phule Pune University and a Master’s degree in Literature.
Author: She authored the biography At The Wheel Of Research, which chronicles the life and work of Dr. Soumya Swaminathan, the former Chief Scientist at the WHO.
Key Focus: She combines scientific accuracy with storytelling, translating complex medical research into compelling public and human-interest narratives.
Awards and Recognition
Anuradha has won several awards including the Press Council of India's national award for excellence in journalism under the gender based reporting category in 2019 and the Laadli Media award (gender sensitivity -2024). A recipient of the Lokmat journalism award (gender category-2022), she was also shortlisted for the RedInk awards for excellence in journalism-2021. Her debut book At The Wheel Of Research, an exclusive biography of Dr Soumya Swaminathan the inaugural chief scientist of World Health Organisation was also nominated in the Popular Choice Category of JK Paper AUTHER awards. She has also secured competitive fellowships including the Laadli Media Fellowship (2022), the Survivors Against TB – New Research in TB Media Fellowship (2023) and is part of the prestigious 2025 India Cohort of the WomenLift Health Leadership Journey.”
Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025)
1. Cancer & Specialized Medical Care
"Tata Memorial finds way to kill drug-resistant cancer cells" (Nov 26, 2025): Reporting on a breakthrough for triple-negative breast cancer, one of the most aggressive forms of the disease.
Discipline, diet and purpose; How a 97-year-old professor defies ageing'' (Nov 15, 2025) Report about Prof Gururaj Mutalik, the first Head of Department at Pune's B J Government Medical College who at 97 credits his longevity to healthy habits and a strong sense of purpose.
2. Environmental Health (The "Breathless Pune" Series)
Long-term exposure even to 'moderate' air leads to chronic heart, lung, kidney issues" (Nov 26, 2025): Part of an investigative series highlighting that even "safe" pollution levels are damaging to vital organs.
"For every 10 µg/m3 increase in PM2.5 level, there was 6-8% jump in medicine sales" (Nov 23, 2025): Using commercial data to prove the direct link between air quality and respiratory illnesses in Pune.
3. Lifestyle & Wellness News
"They didn't let cancer, diabetes and heart disease stop them from travelling" (Dec 22, 2025): A collaborative piece featuring survivors who share practical tips for traveling with chronic conditions.
At 17, his BP shot up to 200/120 mmHG; Lancet study flags why child and teen hypertension doubled between 2000 and 2020'' (Nov 12,2025)--A report that focusses on 17-year-old-boy's hypertensive crisis and reflects the rising global trend of high blood pressure among children and adolescents.
4. Scientific Recognition & Infrastructure
For promoting sci-comm, gender diversity: IUCAA woman prof highlighted in Nature" (Nov 25, 2025): Covering the global recognition of Indian women scientists in gender studies and physics.
Pune researchers find a spiral galaxy like the Milky Way from early universe'' (December 3, 2025)- A report on how Indian researchers discovered a massive galaxy that existed when the universe was just 1.5 billion years old , one of the earliest to have been observed so far.
Signature Beat: Health, Science & Women in Leadership
Anuradha is known for her COVID-19 reportage, where she was one of the first journalists to provide detailed insights into the Covishield and Covaxin trials. She has a dedicated interest in gender diversity in health and science, often profiling women researchers who are breaking the "leaky pipeline" in STEM fields. Her writing style is scrupulous, often featuring interviews with top-tier scientists and health experts from various institutions.
