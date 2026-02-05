AFMS-IISc collaborate for combat medicine research and training

The Armed Forces Medical Services (AFMS) has partnered with the Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru to collaborate on research and development across various aspects of combat medicine. A Memorandum of Understanding was signed to the effect today,

At a media briefing on the sidelines of the 74th annual Armed Forces Medical Conference ARMEDiCON-2026, Surg Vice Admiral Arti Sarin, Director General, Armed Forces Medical Services said that research is a core pillar of the long-term vision for AFMS.

“Over the past year, we have strengthened institutional partnerships through MoUs with premier organisations such as IIT Madras, NIMHANS, DIAT Pune, PGI Chandigarh, IISc Bengaluru, ICMR, AIIMS New Delhi, and several IITs. These collaborations form the backbone of our ‘Future-Ready’ strategy,” the DGAFMS said.

Prof Navakanta Bhat, Dean, Division of Interdisciplinary Sciences, IISc, Bengaluru also explained how the focus was on healthcare needs of soldiers deployed in remote locations. “From wearable devices to wound healing, these technologies will enable continuous monitoring of health parameters and even allow for interventions in remote settings. Such innovations will not be limited to field use but will also find applications in hospitals and civilian healthcare,” Prof Bhat said.

A key component of this partnership is a joint PhD programme, under which clinicians from AFMC can come to IISc to conduct research, develop innovative solutions, and apply them to real clinical needs. “The MoU outlines broad contours and we are confident that many meaningful innovations will emerge from this initiative,” he said.

While IISc is in the process of establishing a comprehensive medical programme that includes a postgraduate medical school and an 830 bed hospital, the top institution is keen on deepening ties with Pune’s Armed Forces Medical College (AFMC) and finding solutions in the field of combat medicine.

On a query related to the recent research by Indian astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla on how bacteria could be used to produce construction materials on Mars, Prof Bhat said it was an example of a collaborative spirit. “Shubhanshu who completed his master’s degree at IISc benefitted from the opportunity to pursue the Mtech by Research programme.

Alongside coursework, there was hands-on research in laboratories, including work in space medicine. With upcoming space missions, fundamental questions about the human body in zero gravity remain open research challenges and hence collaborations on R&D are significant,” he said.

ARMEDiCON 2026

Meanwhile, Surgeon Vice Admiral Sarin also spoke about how ARMEDiCON remains one of the most important professional and strategic platforms of the Armed Forces Medical Services. “It brings together the senior leadership of the tri-services to collectively review our achievements, reflect on emerging challenges and chart a roadmap for the future.

“This year’s conference has focused strongly on operational preparedness, clinical excellence, leadership, research, and capacity building. We were privileged to hear from Lt Gen Pratik K Sharma, GOC-in-C Northern Command, who shared invaluable insights from Operation SINDOOR, highlighting the evolving nature of military medical support in contemporary conflict,” Surg Vice Adm Sarin said. She also explained that military medical exercises on blood support, combat casualty care, evacuation, and disaster response further strengthen operational preparedness.

The DGAFMS also spoke on how the Armed Forces Medical College has strengthened its bio-surveillance and diagnostic capabilities. “A state-of-the-art BSL-2 laboratory has been established under the State-Level Viral Research and Diagnostic Laboratory framework. This enables safe and rapid identification of infectious pathogens during outbreaks. We have also operationalised AFMC’s first Viral Cell Culture Laboratory, which allows advanced viral isolation and characterization. By integrating these facilities with national surveillance systems and the One Health framework, AFMC is playing a critical role in strengthening India’s preparedness against emerging biological threats and pandemics,” she said.

On the medical camp in the union territory of Lakshadweep and Minicoy Islands organised under the aegis of the Indian Navy, the DGAFM said that the initiative aimed to bring high-quality specialist care to remote island communities. “Over 4,700 beneficiaries received consultations across multiple specialties. More than 550 procedures, including cataract surgeries, general surgeries, dental care, and diagnostic services, were conducted on-site. This mission reflected the true spirit of jointness, outreach, and service. It reaffirmed our commitment to ensuring equitable healthcare access, regardless of geography,” she added.