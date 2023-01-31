AFMC’s online event to bring together medical professionals from Army, Navy, Air Force

The Armed Forces Medical College, Pune is organising the 71st Annual Armed Forces Medical Conference–2023 and the 61st Armed Forces Medical Research Committee (AFMRC) Meeting in online mode from February 1 to 3.

This conference will be the largest online interaction of Medical, Dental and Nursing professionals from Army, Navy and Air Force and is the only multi-specialty conference of its kind in the country.

Healthcare professionals of the armed forces are undertaking cutting edge institutional, multicentric and collaborative research projects which benefit not only the armed forces but also the society at large. The conference is being held in online mode for the third consecutive year, an official statement issued on Monday has said.

The three-day conference, being organised at AFMC Pune under the guidance of Maj Gen D Vivekanand, Dean and officiating Commandant, AFMC, will deliberate on a spectrum of healthcare matters relevant to the armed forces. The conference will be inaugurated virtually by Lt Gen Daljit Singh, Director General Armed Forces Medical Services (DGAFMS) & Senior Colonel Commandant, Army Medical Corps on February 1.

The conference will commence with awards for excellence in academics in postgraduate and in-service training courses. Awards for best research papers and Reviewers for Medical Journal Armed Forces of India (MJAFI) and best AFMRC completed research projects will be presented during the conference.

At the core of the deliberations will be the 61st Annual Meeting of Armed Forces Medical Research Committee (AFMRC).