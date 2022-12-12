Plans on expediting research projects, enhancing innovation & digital transformation in healthcare, says AFMC director Surgeon Vice Admiral Arti Sarin

Surgeon Vice Admiral Arti Sarin is the third woman director and commandant of Armed Forces Medical College (AFMC), Pune. She returned to her alma mater as the head of the institute and in an interview with Anuradha Mascarenhas spoke about plans to enhance innovation, research and digital transformation in healthcare and medical training. Excerpts from the interview:

Q. What is the present strength of undergraduate and postgraduate students? Any plans to increase the number?

Sarin: The annual intake of students for the MBBS course is 150. This includes 145 Indian and 5 students from friendly foreign countries like Nepal, Bhutan, and the Maldives, among others. The number of seats was increased from 140 to 150 in the academic year 2018. We have a total of 750 students from the first to the final year of the MBBS course, another 170 seats for MD/MS and 10 super speciality seats. There is no immediate plan to increase the number of seats.

Q. Students are back in their classrooms post Covid-19 pandemic. Are virtual learning sessions still being continued?

Sarin: Online classes during the pandemic were conducted on Sandeepgyan – our learning management system and CISCO Webex. UG students were recalled in the second/third week of October 2020, much earlier than other academic institutions in the country did and physical classes were started following the government’s Covid-19 guidelines. We could do this as our students stay inside the campus. As and when required, we conduct virtual learning to reinforce what has been taught in classes and for self-directed learning.

Q. The Medical Research Unit (MRU) of the Department of Health Research, Government of India was set up in 2019 at the AFMC. What has been the impact?

Sarin: For cutting-edge interdisciplinary translational research, we have developed two research laboratories at the MRU, AFMC – a molecular biology laboratory and a cell culture facility – as part of an MoU with the Department of Health Research, GoI. Five research staff members have been employed including two research scientists. Multi-disciplinary research projects are underway in areas of diabetes, gestational diabetes, polycystic ovary syndrome, psoriasis and solid tumours in close collaboration with clinicians and basic scientists at the college. In total, 16 projects have been undertaken so far of which nine have been completed including five scientific publications in high-impact journals. A dedicated epigenetic research programme has been proposed in the field of pre-diabetes and gestational diabetes with an aim of prevention of management of the disease. We are also in the process of setting up a primary cell culture facility and genomic and proteomic laboratories to better understand the drug response of solid tumours and dermatological conditions and to model personalised therapy depending on their needs.

Q. The Centre has emphasised the need to eliminate tuberculosis by 2025. What efforts are underway at the AFMC towards TB elimination?

Sarin: We are focussing on a multi-pronged approach that includes clinical aspects, a community-based approach and adopting newer schemes of the Union government. Monitoring TB patients is most important apart from generating more awareness about the curable nature of the disease to reduce apprehension. The Arogyasathi and Nikshay apps are helping TB patients gain access to medical advice and the general public is also being involved as part of Pradhan Mantri TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyan to provide nutritional support to the patients. At AFMC, we also have designated Line Probe Assay kits to test for drug resistance.

Q. What efforts are being taken at the premier institution towards the prevention and control of both noncommunicable diseases (NCDs) and re-emerging infectious diseases?

Sarin: Intra-mural and extra-mural projects have been taken up at the AFMC to address these diseases. A Wellness Science centre has been set up at the Department of Community Medicine for conducting research studies on NCDs apart from conducting screening camps to detect, treat and prevent these diseases among both serving and civilian staff at the AFMC and armed forces personnel and their families. OPDs and health education campaigns have been taken up in the community through our rural health and urban health training centres. The focus is on awareness programmes and the college is conducting a prevention of tobacco consumption campaign for undergraduates – ‘Be Smart, Don’t Start’. The UG students then visit various orphanages and old-age homes to organise health education activities. Regarding the outbreaks of diseases like dengue, Zika, Covid-19 and others, the Armed Forces Epidemiological Surveillance Centre at the AFMC has a central rapid response team and the Central Disease Registry office collects, collates and analyses Armed Forces data from across the country on important NCDs and emerging and re-emerging infections.

Q. What are your plans for the institution as the new Commandant?

Sarin: Apart from expediting ongoing projects, I intend to put in place a plan for the future – both short-term and long-term – in line with national health policies. I will also look to enhance innovation, research and digital transformation in healthcare and medical training.