AFMC Pune to host ARMEDiCON 2026, a hub for military medical innovation

The Armed Forces Medical College (AFMC), Pune, will host ARMEDiCON 2026, the 74th Annual Armed Forces Medical Conference, from February 4 to 6.

ARMEDiCON is a multispecialty medical conference and represents the largest platform for professional interaction and academic exchange among medical, dental, and nursing personnel of the Indian Army, Navy and Air Force.

The conference will present recent scientific advances, innovations, and best practices in healthcare, with outcomes expected to benefit both the Armed Forces and the civilian healthcare system.

Lt Gen Pankaj P Rao, Director and Commandant, AFMC Pune; and Colonel Commandant, Army Medical Corps, is organising the three-day conference.

A broad spectrum of contemporary healthcare challenges and emerging opportunities will be deliberated through scientific sessions, workshops, and panel discussions.