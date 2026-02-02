AFMC Pune to host ARMEDiCON 2026, a hub for military medical innovation

The 74th Annual Armed Forces Medical Conference will be held from February 4 to 6 under the guidance of Lt Gen Pankaj P Rao.

By: Express News Service
Feb 2, 2026
AFMC PuneARMEDiCON is a multispecialty medical conference (Source: AFMC)
The Armed Forces Medical College (AFMC), Pune, will host ARMEDiCON 2026, the 74th Annual Armed Forces Medical Conference, from February 4 to 6.

ARMEDiCON is a multispecialty medical conference and represents the largest platform for professional interaction and academic exchange among medical, dental, and nursing personnel of the Indian Army, Navy and Air Force.

The conference will present recent scientific advances, innovations, and best practices in healthcare, with outcomes expected to benefit both the Armed Forces and the civilian healthcare system.

Lt Gen Pankaj P Rao, Director and Commandant, AFMC Pune; and Colonel Commandant, Army Medical Corps, is organising the three-day conference.

A broad spectrum of contemporary healthcare challenges and emerging opportunities will be deliberated through scientific sessions, workshops, and panel discussions.

Surg Vice Admiral Arti Sarin, Director General Armed Forces Medical Services (DGAFMS), will be the chief guest. The inaugural session will feature a keynote address by Lt Gen Pratik K Sharma, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Northern Command.

Renowned healthcare experts and academicians will contribute to the scientific deliberations, including Dr Soumya Swaminathan, former chief scientist at the World Health Organisation and former Director General, ICMR and Lt. Gen. Syed Ata Hasnain (Retd), among others.

The conference will also be attended by senior leadership of the Armed Forces Medical Services, including Surg Vice Adm Kavita Sahai, DGMS (Navy), Lt Gen Vineet Sharma, DGDS and Colonel Commandant, Army Dental Corps, Air Marshal Sandeep Thareja, DGMS (Air) and Surg VAdm Anupam Kapur, NM, DGHS (AF).

The conference is being organised under the guidance of Maj Gen Atul Seth, Dean and Deputy Commandant, AFMC, and is envisaged as a landmark event in the continuum of medical excellence.

Over the years, ARMEDiCON has evolved into a pivotal forum for strategic planning, critical evaluation, and effective translation of medical research into clinical and operational practice. While the conference primarily addresses the unique healthcare requirements of the Armed Forces, its deliberations have consistently strengthened the national healthcare ecosystem.

In addition to scientific deliberations, ARMEDiCON 2026 will provide a strategic platform for meetings of key institutional bodies, including the Armed Forces Medical Academic Committee (AFMAC), the MJAFI Governing Council, and the AFMC Management Committee.

