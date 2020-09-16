Pune: AFMC hosts online conference on medical writing and reviewing

As part of IMPACT 2020, there will be multiple sessions, including workshops on medical writing, peer review, biostatistics, ethics in research and so on.

The Armed Forces Medical College (AFMC) is hosting the first-ever online conference cum workshop, IMPACT 2020, from September 16 to18. The three-day event will feature faculty from among authors, reviewers, and editors, who will conduct interactive sessions on contemporary issues in medical publishing.

The conference has been organised by the Medical Journal Armed Forces India, one of the oldest multi-speciality research journals of the country. Published from the portals of AFMC, Pune, MJAFI is celebrating its 76th publishing volume this year. Over the years, the journal has become a well-indexed medical publication with researchers from all across the globe submitting articles.

As part of IMPACT 2020, there will be multiple sessions, including workshops on medical writing, peer review, biostatistics, ethics in research and so on. Contemporary topics like the challenges of plagiarism and predatory journals will also be discussed.

The conference was inaugurated online by Lt General Anup Banerji, Director General Armed Forces Medical Services The DGAFMS stressed on the importance of learning the art of medical writing and reviewing. He also highlighted the virtues of adapting to an online platform, especially in the prevailing environment when the coronavirus pandemic has disrupted the conventional system of education.

