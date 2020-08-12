AFK hands over first consignment of grenade launcher ammunition to BSF

The trigger system of the launcher is fitted to the rifle in such a way that the soldier can fire both the rifle bullet and the grenade from the same posture.

The Ammunition Factory, Khadki (AFK) handed over the first consignment of the indigenously-designed and manufactured 40-millimetre Under Barrel Grenade Launcher (UBGL) ammunition to the Border Security Force (BSF) on Tuesday.

The 40 mm UBGL ammunition is fired from a launcher, which is fitted under a rifle in the 5.56 mm INSAS. The trigger system of the launcher is fitted to the rifle in such a way that the soldier can fire both the rifle bullet and the grenade from the same posture. The launcher can fire the grenade up to a range of 400 metres.

“The 40 mm UBGL ammunition is designed and manufactured by AFK with the components sourced from Indian industries. This ammunition has been imported earlier by the Army and units of the Ministry of Home Affairs. Thus, there was a perceived need to indigenise the design and manufacture the said ammunition. Inspired by the Prime Minister’s clarion call for an Atmanirbhar Bharat, Ammunition Factory Khadki, Pune, wrote a new chapter on self reliance and indigenisation of 40 mm UBGL Ammunition production on August 11 by sending the first consignment to Border Security Force,” stated a press release from the AFK, issued through the Defence PRO, Pune, on Wednesday.

The release added, “The advantages of 40 mm UBGL ammunition as against traditional hand grenade are that it is light weight, It can be fired by the same equipment by the soldier, and it is also a very safe ammunition for carrying by the soldiers.” The ammunition is manufactured in four types: UBGL Practice, UBGL High Explosive Dual Purpose, UBGL High Explosive Anti Personnel, and UGBL Red Phosphorus.

AFK Senior General Manager M K Mohapatra had, on August 4, handed over the inspection note of the 40 mm UBGL Practice ammunition manufactured at AFK to Deputy Inspector General for BSF, Ashok Kumar Jha.

On Tuesday, Ordnance Factory Board (OFB) Chairman Hari Mohan and Mohapatra flagged off the first consignment of 40 mm UBGL (Practice) to BSF in the presence of senior officers of OFB, AFK and members of JCM, works committee and workers’ unions and employees’ associations.

The 40 mm UBGL, whose ammunition was handed over on Tuesday, is one of the 101 items on the import embargo list of defence systems or platforms, announced by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. The Department of Military Affairs (DMA) of the Union Defence Ministry has prepared a list of 101 items, for which there would be an embargo on import beyond a certain time in the future.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd