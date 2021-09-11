Afghan students come together in support of ‘national uprising’ against Taliban

A group of students from Afghanistan, who are studying in Pune, has come together in support of the “national uprising” against the Taliban called by Ahmad Massoud, leader of the resistance forces in the country’s northeast province of Panjshir.

The students had organised a protest on Friday near the main building of the International Centre of the Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) around 3 pm. Students from Afghanistan, studying in various colleges in Pune, had come to the SPPU with banners and posters to take part in the protest. But they had to postpone the programme as they could not get permission to hold the protest.

In their note on the protest circulated on social media, they had stated, “We, the students from Afghanistan, are organising the protest in Pune city in support of Afghanistan National Uprising. Therefore, we are requesting you to join the event and raise the voice of innocent Afghans who are sacrificing for the freedom, dignity and integrity of Afghanistan. Let’s stop the aggression of Taliban and Pakistan together.”

A team of the Pune City Police at the SPPU asked the students to first get the necessary permission for the protest. The students said they had submitted a letter to the International Centre of SPPU, but the procedure for permission from the concerned authorities was not completed.

“We will cooperate with the police. We are students and do not want to protest illegally. We have postponed the protest meant for gathering support for the Afghanistan National Uprising….. We are against the aggression of the Taliban and Pakistan. We plan to organise the protest in Pune soon with required permissions,” Murshed Noori, a youngster from Afghanistan pursuing an MBA in Pune, told The Indian Express.

“Also, we want to bring to the notice of local authorities the problems that Afghanistan students are facing in Pune. We are facing difficulties in getting proper food, accommodation and educational facilities. We need support to solve our problems,” he said.