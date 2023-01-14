scorecardresearch
Saturday, Jan 14, 2023

Advanced sports complex for state police soon, says Devendra Fadnavis

Speaking during the closing ceremony of the 2023 Maharashtra Police Games at the State Reserve Police Force (SRPF) premises in Pune's Wanwadi area, Fadnavis said they had received the proposal for a well-equipped sports complex with advanced facilities for the Maharashtra Police in 2019.

Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Higher and Technical Education Minister Chandrakant Patil at closing ceremony of the Maharashtra State police games SRPF ground in Wanowrie. (Express Photo By Pavan Khengre)

Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday announced that the proposal to build an advanced sports complex for Maharashtra Police will be approved soon. Speaking during the closing ceremony of the 2023 Maharashtra Police Games at the State Reserve Police Force (SRPF) premises in Pune’s Wanwadi area, Fadnavis — who was the chief guest — said they had received the proposal for a well-equipped sports complex with advanced facilities for the Maharashtra Police in 2019.

However, it was delayed amidst the Covid-19 pandemic. Fadnavis said he will “hold a meeting with the ministers and authorities concerned soon, and ensure that the proposal gets sanctioned at the earliest”.

Maharashtra tops in the law and order situation in India, and thus, many investors from across the country and abroad come to the state, asserted the state Home Minister.

More from Pune

District Guardian Minister Chandrakant Patil, Director-General of Police Rajnish Seth, Pune Police Commissioner Retesh Kumaarr, and other senior police personnel were also present at the event.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential: Invite To Finish
Delhi Confidential: Invite To Finish
More pilgrims than infra, waste disposal lacking: NGT panel on key pilgri...
More pilgrims than infra, waste disposal lacking: NGT panel on key pilgri...
Noida firm linked to Uzbek syrup deaths under scan over missing key suppl...
Noida firm linked to Uzbek syrup deaths under scan over missing key suppl...
Joshimath built and built amid alerts: ISRO maps 5-cm dip in just 12 days
Joshimath built and built amid alerts: ISRO maps 5-cm dip in just 12 days

First published on: 14-01-2023 at 08:11 IST
Next Story

Battle for Bakhmut, Soledar, Kreminna in eastern Ukraine ongoing, says Zelenskyy

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jan 14: Latest News
Advertisement
close