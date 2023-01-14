Advanced sports complex for state police soon, says Devendra Fadnavis

Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday announced that the proposal to build an advanced sports complex for Maharashtra Police will be approved soon. Speaking during the closing ceremony of the 2023 Maharashtra Police Games at the State Reserve Police Force (SRPF) premises in Pune’s Wanwadi area, Fadnavis — who was the chief guest — said they had received the proposal for a well-equipped sports complex with advanced facilities for the Maharashtra Police in 2019.

However, it was delayed amidst the Covid-19 pandemic. Fadnavis said he will “hold a meeting with the ministers and authorities concerned soon, and ensure that the proposal gets sanctioned at the earliest”.

Maharashtra tops in the law and order situation in India, and thus, many investors from across the country and abroad come to the state, asserted the state Home Minister.

District Guardian Minister Chandrakant Patil, Director-General of Police Rajnish Seth, Pune Police Commissioner Retesh Kumaarr, and other senior police personnel were also present at the event.