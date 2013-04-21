Advanced naval propulsion demo at INS Shivaji

A technical seminar (TECHSEM-13) on Advanced Naval Propulsion Technologies that began on Friday at INS Shivaji,the premier Technical Training institute of the Indian Navy,concluded on Saturday.

The event was held to commemorate the 75th anniversary of its flagship course the Marine Engineering Specialisation Course (MESC).

Sekhar Basu,director,BARC was the guest of honour and vice-admiral Dinesh Prabhakar,project director,ATV Project was the chief guest. Among others,directorate of Marine Engineering of Naval Headquarters,M/s DCNS and M/s General Electric presented their papers.

As many as 22 firms took part in the technical exhibition and demonstration. Prominent among them were M/s DCNS,M/s L & T,M/s H & H Precision Pvt Ltd,M/s Waterjet Hamilton,M/s Altair Industrial Technology,M/s Walchand Industries and M/s Centa Transmissions Far East Pvt Ltd,M/s Forbes Marshal Pvt Ltd,M/s Anadig Instruments Pvt Ltd.

The seminar commenced with a congratulatory speech by captain (retd) Jhangiani who is an alumnus of the 1st MESC,followed by the welcome address by commodore DS Chouhan,Commanding Officer,INS Shivaji.

Basu congratulated Indian Navy for taking the lead in innovation,creativity and improvisation of assortment of technology. Prabhakar remembered the era when there were riveted ships and the steam reciprocating engines.

He emphasised that technology has been swiftly advancing over the years,but the galloping pace of the present times has thrown up several challenges for budding Marine Engineers.

