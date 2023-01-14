Advanced nanomedicine to treat oral cancer developed

Dr Vijay Kanuru, a bio-nano scientist with Oncocur, has developed an advanced cost-effective nanomedicine for the treatment of early-stage oral cancer and its prevention.

The effectiveness of the medicine — ‘BRECAN’, developed using nano curcumin — was documented during clinical trials, and has been published in the Journal of Oral and Maxillofacial Pathology, brought out by the Indian Association of Oral and Maxillofacial Pathology.

“India has the highest number of oral cancer cases. Oral cancer accounts for 30 per cent of all types of cancer in the country, with 20 people per 1,00,000 population affected by oral cancer.

Over five people in India die every hour due to oral cancer, and hence, my goal was to develop an advanced nanomedicine for the prevention of oral cancer… Earlier, there was no nano formulation exclusively for oral cancer,” Dr Kanuru said during a media conference earlier this week.

Dr Kanuru said the clinical trials were conducted on 30 patients suffering from the early stage of oral cancer.

“There was a decrease in the size of the lesion, number of lesions, down staging of the disease, and an increase in the serum Superoxide Dismutase (SOD) levels. The patients also experienced pain relief, and helped in improving their quality of life,” said Dr Kanuru, adding that the patients on whom the clinical trials were held were not given any chemotherapy drugs.

BRECAN treats early-stage cancerous lesions, and can also prevent relapses, and 60 capsules are priced at Rs 1,500.