Adulterated’ ghee worth Rs 4.49 lakh seized

The seized ghee boxes did not carry the name of any company or an ISI mark. (Representational)

Pune City Police have detained a man for allegedly transporting adulterated ghee and handed him over to officials of the Food and Drugs Administration (FDA) for further investigation.

Acting on a tip-off, police had laid a trap and intercepted a tempo near Ambegaon area earlier this week. They found nearly 100 tin boxes inside the tempo. When police questioned those inside the tempo about it, a person identified as Shivraj Halmani told police that the boxes carry ghee made from cow’s milk.

But the seized ghee boxes did not carry the name of any company or an ISI mark. Suspecting it to be adulterated ghee, police informed FDA officer Kranti Baravkar, who then reached the spot with her team and seized the boxes, with total 1,149 kg of ghee worth Rs 4.49 lakh.

