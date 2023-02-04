scorecardresearch
Friday, Feb 03, 2023
Adopt new-age concepts for mass outreach: Cong leader to workers

"During the campaign, scheduled to end on March 26, party workers will reach 2.5 lakh gram panchayats, six lakh villages and 10 lakh booths," the statement said.

The 2014 general elections were fought on Facebook, 2019 on WhatsApp, and now the 2024-LS polls will be contested on YouTube, Patil said. (Express Photo)
SENIOR CONGRESS leader and former state minister Satej D Patil, during the ‘Haath Se Haath Jodo’ campaign in Kolhapur, asked party workers to keep themselves updated with the latest technology for a successful campaign.

To carry forward the message of Bharat Jodo Yatra, Maharashtra Congress has launched another campaign — Haath Se Haath Jodo — in Kolhapur.

“The 2014 general elections were fought on Facebook, 2019 on WhatsApp, and now the 2024-LS polls will be contested on YouTube. Considering the evolving nature of digital campaigns, I have asked party workers to leave the traditional ways and adopt new-age concepts for mass outreach,” Patil said.

As per an official statement, the campaign rolled out on Republic Day aims at making people aware of the “failure” of BJP government at the Centre by reaching every village, panchayat, block and booth, and distributing a letter written by former Congress President Rahul Gandhi over the “shortcomings” of the PM Narendra Modi-led dispensation.

After covering Kolhapur, the campaign will move to other parts of the state.

First published on: 04-02-2023 at 00:49 IST
