Admn to residents of Pune, neighbouring districts: Say no to get-togethers, don’t go to parties

Pune Divisional Commissioner Saurabh Rao on Monday urged local residents not to arrange any get-togethers of relatives and friends, or go to any such gathering, to curb the rapid spread of coronavirus disease.

The Pune division — comprising the districts of Pune, Satara, Sangli, Kolhapur and Solapur – is the worst-affected region in the state, with the maximum number of Covid-19 infections and deaths so far. According to data will Sunday, the division had reported 10,111 Covid-related deaths and 4,34,571 cases.

The administration has started implementing the campaign `Maze Kutumb, Mazi Jababdari’ (my family, my responsibility) launched by the state government, to reach out to every house and check every person for signs of the infection.

In an appeal, Rao said there was a need to change one’s lifestyle till the pandemic could be brought under control. “Apart from use of masks, maintaining safe distance and sanitising, there is a need to bring in a change in one’s social life. The changes have to be adopted by residents to check the spread of the viral infection and encouraging residents for the same is an important part of the campaign,” he said.

He also advised local residents to check their temperature and oxygen saturation levels every morning. “Don’t spend too much time in a congested place and avoid going inside a closed room or among crowds… residents should avoid visiting locations, cities, states or countries with a large infected population,” read a notification issued by the Pune Divisional Commissioner’s office.

It further said that members of the same family should stress on the need to follow these guidelines, and point out violations, if any. The notification also urged members of a family to sit next to each other, not in front of each other, while having food.

It also advised family members to not use each other’s personal items like mobile phones and pens. Even personal vehicle should be sanitised before each trip and online shopping should be preferred to avoid coming in contact with people or things, stated the notification.

“No get-together of relatives, siblings or families should be organised on any pretext. Also, don’t accept any invitation to a party,” stated the notificaiton, adding that visitng friend’s or relative’s places and family functions should be strictly avoided.

“All the instructions need to be followed by local residents till the availability of an effective vaccine for the viral infection. Residents should cooperate with the administration to check the spread of the infection,” said Rao.

