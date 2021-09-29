Admissions to SPPU’s open learning courses begin

After a long wait, admissions to the distance and open learning courses at the Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) have finally begun. From today, candidates can make online applications on the School of Open Learning department’s page at the university’s website, http://unipune.ac.in/SOL/, for the undergraduate and postgraduate courses.

According to an admission notice on the website, the last date for registration is December 14, 2021 till 5 pm. The last date for online submission of admission form is December 15, 2021 till 11 am while forms can be submitted physically at study centres till 1 pm on the same day.

Currently, the university offers two first-year undergraduate degrees, i.e. FYBA, SYBA and FYBCoM, SYBCoM through distance mode besides offering postgraduate degrees such as Master of Arts (MA) in various specialisations like history, political science, journalism, English, sociology and so on, Master of Commerce (MCoM) and an MBA degree in distance mode.

Open to all, the SOL courses are popular amongst professionals seeking to take up degrees after having left education mid-way for several reasons or students who seek to work full-time and study part-time through a distance mode. In the last academic year, more than 13000 students had taken admission to the open learning courses.

The Maharashtra Knowledge Corporation Limited will be handling the online admission procedure. Students will first have to create a profile on the admission portal and confirm all details after which the option to select courses is made available.

An admission notice on the website issued earlier has asked students to take note of the available courses, syllabus, and medium of instruction, eligibility criteria, fee structure, list of study centres and so on.

For undergraduate courses, students would have to furnish a Class 12th mark sheet while for postgraduate courses they would have to furnish a graduation mark sheet. Besides mark sheet, students would need to submit a leaving or migration certificate whichever applicable,

The academic session would begin from November 2021 with December 15th as the last date for taking admission as per the notice received from the University Grants Commission.