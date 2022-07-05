Admissions begin for certificate courses in music at Pune University

The Centre for Performing Arts, popularly known as Lalit Kala Kendra, at Savitribai Phule Pune University is offering two certificate courses in music in collaboration with the Maharashtra Cultural Centre.

The first is the Marathi Fine Music Course, which will provide information on the basics of music. The other certificate course is on music appreciation and there is no age limit to take admission.

Admissions have already begun for the two courses and this will be the second batch for both. In the first batch, many senior citizens had taken admission along with young students.

The Marathi Fine Music course syllabus includes Marathi lyric songs, drama music, devotional songs, ghazals, lavani, and so on. It also covers singing and voice modulation, vocabulary, use of the microphone, notation, and more. The five-month course will be conducted with help of several professional artists and in a blended mode, both physical and online, three days a week.

The age limit for admission to this course is 15 to 60. The last date for admission application is July 15 for this course and classes will begin on July 18.

The second is the Music Appreciation Course, which is for listeners who are curious about how to enjoy music, as well as dance, drama, film music, and so on. It will cover music from all over the world, streams of folk music, Indian classical music, musical instruments, and gharanas.

The course will include expert lectures, artist presentations, recordings, and short films. The duration of the course will be for four months and will be conducted online every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from 6 pm to 8 pm.

The batch will be held from August to November 2022. The last date for applying to the course is July 25.

Marathi Fine Music Course

https://forms.gle/z7SSpvzzxDDGv9Jq9

Music Appreciation Course

https://forms.gle/nEDEcZCkzigMLsgN8