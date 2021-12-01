Admissions begin for certificate course in mountaineering at SPPU

Admissions began today for the three-month certificate course in mountaineering and allied sports offered by the Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) and Guardian Giripremi Institute of Mountaineering.

It is for the first time that a formal course in mountaineering studies will be offered to students in the form of a certificate or a diploma course in Maharashtra. Till now, many mountaineering institutes in North and East India offered such courses.

Meanwhile, the 12-credit course starting from January/February 2022 has 40 seats and is open to anyone between 18 to 60 years who have passed Class 12th and can pass a basic fitness test.

The course content includes technical skills and knowledge in the Sahyadri ranges, soft skills and life skills, management and administration, disaster management and emergency response, health science, and nutrition.

The theory classes would be held on weekdays evenings while the practical sessions would be for one week offline at Sinhagad and nearby forts around Pune.

Experts from GGIM besides external experts will teach the students a wide variety of subjects including the basics of mountaineering, principles, weather conditions, skills like knots or packing, disaster management and specialized first-aid like treating snake or bee bites, managing frostbites and snow blindness, altitude sickness and more.

Admissions to the certificate course are open on a first come first serve basis until December 15.