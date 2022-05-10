Aditya L1, DISHA satellites will help deepen India’s space-weather knowledge: Isro

Aditya L1, India’s maiden mission to the Sun, along with two dedicated satellites to observe Sun-Earth linkages will steadfast the country’s research in space weather, officials of the Indian Space Research Organisation (Isro) said Tuesday.

Aditya L1 is scheduled to be launched sometime this year whereas the twin satellites—Disturbed and quiet time Ionosphere-thermosphere System at High Altitude (DISHA)—have been conceived to understand Sun-Earth interactions and their effects on Earth’s upper atmosphere.

“The magnetic latitudes and longitudes play a major role in the manifestation of effects of space weather events and its effects on Earth’s upper atmosphere,” said Shantanu Bhatawdekar, scientific secretary, Isro. Bhatawdekar was speaking during the one-day virtual national meet on aeronomy research titled ‘Science of Near Earth Science and its Applications’ organised by the space agency on Tuesday.

Aeronomy is closely associated with the science of space weather. It is useful in issuing early warnings required to safeguard space-based applications and assets. Space weather affects a plethora of activities including communication, power, civil aviation, earth science, defence, and broadcasting among the key.

“But many do not realise how global climate is linked to our day-to-day activities,” said S Somanath, chairman, Isro, in his inaugural address at the national meet.

DISHA H (high inclination orbit, around 85 degrees) and DISHA L (low inclination orbit, around 25 degrees) will have identical sets of scientific instruments and payloads. These will measure parameters like electron and ion current density and neutral mass spectrum among others. Each will have six payloads to study the relevance of space weather and its effects on the terrestrial upper atmosphere.

Scientists said that the combination of data obtained from DISHA satellites along with Aditya L1 could help further understand the linkages between solar and interplanetary activities and their effects on Earth at all latitudes.

The ISRO chairman said, “Spacecraft provides a long duration and consistent set of observations, which is the biggest game-changer. Having spacecraft is another opportunity (for the scientific community) to look at Earth’s upper atmosphere and conduct research,” he said.

Somanath, who is also the chairman of India’s Space Commission, urged the academia, researchers and scientists to think of instruments and payloads to participate in Isro’s missions beyond their scientific mandates. “The scientific desire to know more is very important and we must find ways to satisfy those. But what is also needed is to find ways to address the needs of the nation and problems we may face in coming years,” he added.