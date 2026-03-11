Address grievances of people on priority, Pimpri-Chinchwad Mayor tells officials

The meeting held on Tuesday was attended by corporators, health officers and other staff.

Days after taking charge as the Mayor of Pimpri-Chinchwad, Ravi Landge has asked PCMC officials to accord top priority to addressing the grievances of people.

“For comprehensive and sustainable development of Pimpri-Chinchwad, it is essential for various departments of the municipal corporation to work in coordination. There is need for effective implementation of the plastic ban, beautification of chronic garbage dumping spots, providing alternative arrangements for vendors during anti-encroachment drives, and completing pre-monsoon desilting of drains and infrastructure works on time to keep the city clean, safe, and citizen-centric,” the Mayor told the civic officials.

The Mayor said the administration must work responsibly by resolving complaints received from citizens and corporators within the stipulated time frame. “Complaints from citizens should be resolved on top priority. Similarly, issues raised by corporators should be resolved in stipulated time period,”” Landge said.