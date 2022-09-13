scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Sep 13, 2022

Additional Municipal Commissioner Dhakane, other PCMC officials transferred

The state government has, however, not announced the posting of Dhakane to any other city or district yet.

Dhakane, who comes from Indian Railway Service, was appointed as PCMC Additional Municipal Commissioner on February 12, 2021. (File)

PCMC Additional Municipal Commissioner Vikas Dhakane has been transferred by the state government which has promoted Deputy Municipal Commissioner Smita Zagade to his post.

The state government has, however, not announced the posting of Dhakane to any other city or district yet.

The state government has also transferred Assistant Municipal Commissioner Balasaheb Khandekar, who was handling the charge of the election department. Khandekar will take over as a regional officer at Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC). Assistant Municipal Commissioner Prashant Joshi has also been transferred to MIDC, Thane, as regional officer.

Dhakane, who comes from Indian Railway Service, was appointed as PCMC Additional Municipal Commissioner on February 12, 2021. He went on to gain popularity among citizens who praised him for his swift response to citizens’ complaints and suggestions. “During the tenure of Municipal Commissioner Rajesh Patil, it was the Additional Municipal Commissioner who was the go-to man. He took up citizens’ complaints and suggestions and tried to redress them in no time,” said activist Shridhar Chalkha.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-September 13, 2022: Why you should read ‘Shanghai Cooperation Or...Premium
UPSC Key-September 13, 2022: Why you should read ‘Shanghai Cooperation Or...
A multi-storeyed fraud: Pune building sold, bought, mortgaged about 20 ti...Premium
A multi-storeyed fraud: Pune building sold, bought, mortgaged about 20 ti...
Why is India’s August unemployment rate the highest in the past 12 ...Premium
Why is India’s August unemployment rate the highest in the past 12 ...
BMC at stake, Sena restraint gives way to confrontation, signs ominousPremium
BMC at stake, Sena restraint gives way to confrontation, signs ominous
More from Pune

“I did my best for citizens and this wonderful city. It was a great experience in my career to have worked with a municipal corporation. I will be on deputation with the state government till December 24,” said Dhakane.

First published on: 13-09-2022 at 11:49:04 pm
Next Story

India to host 5th World Teak Conference in 2025

Express Explained We analyse and explain the top news for you
Click Here

Top News

In Akhilesh’s biting attacks on Keshav Maurya, a strategy of ‘non-Yadav OBC outreach’

In Akhilesh’s biting attacks on Keshav Maurya, a strategy of ‘non-Yadav OBC outreach’

Ayan Mukerji reveals Brahmastra 2 aiming for Dec 2025 release
EXCLUSIVE

Ayan Mukerji reveals Brahmastra 2 aiming for Dec 2025 release

Rahul Gandhi, shun the shortcuts in Bharat Jodo Yatra
John Brittas writes

Rahul Gandhi, shun the shortcuts in Bharat Jodo Yatra

Why has a Delhi court asked Amazon to stop selling Rooh Afza made in Pakistan?

Why has a Delhi court asked Amazon to stop selling Rooh Afza made in Pakistan?

Suppose somebody is selling spurious apples in a mall, will you pull up landlord: Amazon argues before HC

Suppose somebody is selling spurious apples in a mall, will you pull up landlord: Amazon argues before HC

Why you should read ‘Shanghai Cooperation Organisation’ or ‘G7 Group’
UPSC Key

Why you should read ‘Shanghai Cooperation Organisation’ or ‘G7 Group’

Premium
Why is India's August unemployment rate the highest in the past 12 months?

Why is India's August unemployment rate the highest in the past 12 months?

Premium
Seven-star resort in Kerala worth Rs 200 crore to be razed over CRZ violations

Seven-star resort in Kerala worth Rs 200 crore to be razed over CRZ violations

The dangerous extortion racket run by instant loan apps and their link to China

The dangerous extortion racket run by instant loan apps and their link to China

Indian citizen pleads guilty in first-ever cryptocurrency insider trading case in US

Indian citizen pleads guilty in first-ever cryptocurrency insider trading case in US

Why popping Azithromycin arbitrarily may make you drug-resistant

Why popping Azithromycin arbitrarily may make you drug-resistant

Scientists discover ‘strange’ diamonds in meteorite from another planet

Scientists discover ‘strange’ diamonds in meteorite from another planet

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 13: Latest News
Advertisement