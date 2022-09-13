Additional Municipal Commissioner Dhakane, other PCMC officials transferred

PCMC Additional Municipal Commissioner Vikas Dhakane has been transferred by the state government which has promoted Deputy Municipal Commissioner Smita Zagade to his post.

The state government has, however, not announced the posting of Dhakane to any other city or district yet.

The state government has also transferred Assistant Municipal Commissioner Balasaheb Khandekar, who was handling the charge of the election department. Khandekar will take over as a regional officer at Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC). Assistant Municipal Commissioner Prashant Joshi has also been transferred to MIDC, Thane, as regional officer.

Dhakane, who comes from Indian Railway Service, was appointed as PCMC Additional Municipal Commissioner on February 12, 2021. He went on to gain popularity among citizens who praised him for his swift response to citizens’ complaints and suggestions. “During the tenure of Municipal Commissioner Rajesh Patil, it was the Additional Municipal Commissioner who was the go-to man. He took up citizens’ complaints and suggestions and tried to redress them in no time,” said activist Shridhar Chalkha.

“I did my best for citizens and this wonderful city. It was a great experience in my career to have worked with a municipal corporation. I will be on deputation with the state government till December 24,” said Dhakane.