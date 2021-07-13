Pune: Adar Poonawalla lends support to provide equal opportunities to transgender community

Transgender activist Laxmi Narayan Tripathi and social worker Sindhutai Sapkal launched the drive on Monday in the presence of Adar Poonawalla, the CEO of vaccine manufacturers Serum Institute of India (SII).

A three-day Covid-19 vaccination drive underway at Sancheti Hospital in Pune will vaccinate nearly 1,000 transgenders. Transgender activist Laxmi Narayan Tripathi and social worker Sindhutai Sapkal launched the drive on Monday in the presence of Adar Poonawalla, the CEO of vaccine manufacturers Serum Institute of India (SII).

“Sancheti hospital gave us proper space and ensured that the transgenders were vaccinated with dignity,” Tripathi told The Indian Express. Tripathi’s Kineer Services, an initiative to secure livelihood development and financial freedom for transgender community, organised the vaccination campaign with citizen groups such as VaxAll, Robin Hood Army and Nyati.

Manish Jain, one of the directors of Kineer Services, said Poonawalla has agreed to support their efforts in mainstreaming employment opportunities for the transgender community. “I look forward to collaborating with Laxmi Narayan Tripathi in providing equal opportunities to the transgender community in India,” Poonawalla tweeted later.

Jain said that they are keen on tying up with different organisations for a pan-India vaccination for the transgender community. “During the pandemic, we had a slogan no one should die of hunger. The trans community has been further marginalised due to Covid-19 and Kineer services has been able to provide 1.50 lakh grocery kits across the country,” Tripathi said.

The managing director of Sancheti Hospital Dr Parag Sancheti applauded the efforts of the VaxAll team whose mission was to get the underprivileged community vaccinated.

Rajkumar Rathi, a volunteer of the Robin Hood army, said that the coordination was managed by their volunteers and grocery kits were given out to transgenders. Activist Sonali Dalvi said that the drive will benefit many who still do not have documentation or identification cards.