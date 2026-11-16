Maharashtra forest department halts work at Adani’s hydropower project

The Maharashtra Forest Department has ordered work to stop immediately at Adani Green Energy Limited‘s 1500 MW Tarali Pump Storage Project (PSP) in Patan taluka of Satara district, saying the project work started without approval from the National Board for Wildlife (NBWL). The forest department issued the order on November 13, hours after The Indian Express reported that the company had sought to sharply revise the cost of the hydropower project to Rs 56.75 crore from Rs 5,675 crore.

As reported by The Indian Express, this reduction in cost to a one-hundredth matters because it also proportionally reduces the money the company has to deposit towards wildlife sanctuary conservation and protection to just Rs 2.27 crore as against Rs 227 crore.

The proposal, submitted over a notarised affidavit dated September 8, 2026, to revise the project cost estimate to Rs 56.75 crore was accepted by the Maharashtra forest department recently, and the company accordingly deposited Rs 56.75 lakh (1% of Rs 56.75 crore) into the bank account of Sahyadri Tiger Reserve, with the balance to be deposited after the National Board for Wildlife (NBWL) clears the project, The Indian Express reported.

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The forest department’s show cause notice, issued by R S Nalawade, the Range Forest Officer for Patan, to the “Adani Project Signatory”, states that an inquiry into the Tarali PSP revealed that the project work was started without seeking permission from NBWL, which is a violation of existing forest and wildlife norms.

When The Indian Express had visited the site, work on the project was underway.

The forest department order mentions three points. First, it states that “until the essential prior permissions are obtained from a competent authority and the NBWL, stop all work at the Tarali PSP project site immediately”.

Second, it seeks a “detailed written explanation within three days on why the project work was started without NBWL’s approval”.

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Lastly, the forest department seeks all statutory approval documents and maps for the Tarali PSP project, along with original/attested copies of permissions from the competent authority for cutting trees at the project site.

In the letter, the department has warned of action against the company as per forest laws if a satisfactory explanation and essential permission documents are not submitted within three days of receiving the show cause notice.

The 1,500-megawatt Tarali PSP is proposed on the Tarali dam reservoir and spans 150.74 hectares of non-forest land in Nivade, Tondoshi, Kalambe and Jalu villages in Patan taluka of Satara district.

The Indian Express reported that the company had sought to sharply revise the cost of the hydropower project to Rs 56.75 crore from Rs 5,675 crore. The Indian Express reported that the company had sought to sharply revise the cost of the hydropower project to Rs 56.75 crore from Rs 5,675 crore.

Maharashtra’s Principal Chief Conservator of Forest (Wildlife) and Chief Warden for Wildlife M Srinivas Reddy first wrote to the company in March 2026 asking it to deposit Rs 227 crore and submit an affidavit confirming it would fulfil 14 other conditions. After this, the project proposal would be forwarded to the National Board for Wildlife (NBWL) for consideration, he said.

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However, on October 12, Reddy informed the company that the revised project cost of Rs 56.75 crore, mentioned in its affidavit, has been accepted, and asked it to immediately deposit 1% (Rs 56.75 lakh) and pay the remaining 3% (Rs 1.7075 crore) upon NBWL’s approval.

Explained in graphics | How Adani Green’s Satara project cost dropped by 99%

On October 30, Rohan Bhate, Honorary Wildlife Warden, Satara district, registered a complaint with the Prime Minister’s grievance redressal portal and the Maharashtra government’s Aaple Sarkar grievance redressal portal, alleging “incorrect cost of the project”. On November 6, the Union Ministry of Environment and Forest directed the state forest department to investigate the matter on priority.

When contacted, Bhate had said, “Tarali PSP work is going on openly for many months in a huge area. And the forest department has now realised that the project work was on without NBWL’s approval.”

When The Indian Express had asked the company about complaints of incorrect project cost, in its first response, an Adani Group spokesperson had said, “All the Tarali PSP elements are within private land ownership across three revenue villages in Patan taluka and have no Forest land. PSPs do not have any adverse impact on the downstream ecology, environment, forest, or wildlife in the area during operations. In fact, the smaller ponds that are created from moving the same water between two reservoirs, have a positive impact on the local ecology as there shall be water content/ humidity in air surrounding the pondage helping/ supporting the flora and fauna around it all throughout the year.” Despite repeated reminders, the spokesperson had not responded to the specific question on the revised project cost.

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But, after The Indian Express report was published, in a second response on November 13, the company spokesperson said, “The allegation that the company sought to revise project costs downwards to diminish statutory obligations is completely misleading. The online proposal in the forest/wildlife portal was solely for site investigation purposes, while SBWL considered total project costs of Rs 56,75 crore. Since site investigation costs are around 1% of project costs, therefore clarification of the project Rs 56.75 crore representing solely the site investigations and survey costs, for the online proposal was provided.”

“Secondly, the allegation that downward revision was intended to lower conservation costs is false. The Tarali PSP is situated entirely on private, non-forest land and 3.2 kms away from the Koyna wild life sanctuary. It is outside the notified buffer zone of Sahyadri Tiger reserve and in no way impacts or fringes upon the tiger corridor or any notified ESZ. The project does not cause diversion of any protected areas, any reserve forest or notified Eco Sensitive zone,” it stated.