Actress reveals: Went to pay house rent to a corporator, he made a direct offer to me…

Marathi actress Tejaswini Pandit recently opened up about a humiliating experience she had while staying at a rental apartment in Pune years ago when she was struggling to come up the ranks. The actress, while being interviewed by Soumitra Pote on his podcast Mitramhane, hinted that a corporator, who owned the apartment, allegedly made an offer for a quid pro quo arrangement involving sexual favours.

“It was around 2009-10 and I used to stay in a rental apartment on Sinhagad Road (in Pune). At that time, only one or two movies of mine had been released. The apartment was owned by a corporator. When I reached his office to pay rent, he made a direct offer to me… There was a glass of water on the table, I picked it up and threw it on his face. I did not enter this profession to do such things, or else I would not have stayed in a rental apartment. I would have brought homes and cars and whatnot,” she recalled.

Tejaswini, who is presently promoting her new web series Athang, added, “It was a combination of two things. They judged me because of my profession and because my financial position was weak. It was a learning experience for me.”

Tejaswini, who is the daughter of actress Jyoti Chandekar, made her debut in 2004 in Kedar Shinde’s Aga Bai Arrecha! She has launched her own production house Creative Vibe in partnership with her friend Santosh Kher. The first film of the venture will be Bamboo, written by Ambar Hadap and directed by Vishal Devrukhkar.