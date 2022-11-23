Veteran actor Vikram Gokhale admitted to ICU in Pune’s Deenanath Mangeshkar hospital

Eminent actor Vikram Gokhale has reportedly been admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU) at Pune’s Deenanath Mangeshkar hospital in a critical condition.

There is no official statement from the hospital following the family’s request for privacy. It has been reliably learnt that the veteran actor was admitted to the hospital last week. “He has multiple problems,” those in the know of Gokhale’s condition told The Indian Express.

Gokhale, who started his journey on the Marathi stage, went on to make his mark in a slew of Hindi and Marathi films and won the National Award for the best actor at the 60th National Awards for the Marathi film Anumati in 2013.

Among the other highlights of his long and glittering career were the role of a strict and traditional father of Aishwarya Rai’s character in the hit Bollywood film Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, where he captured public imagination.

Gokhale played Salim’s father in the 1989 film Salim Langde Pe Mat Ro and the ISRO Director in 2019’s Mission Mangal. Gokhale’s earliest film, Parwana, in 1971, had him alongside Amitabh Bachchan and the duo developed a long-lasting friendship, going on to share the screen in Agneepath (1990) and Khuda Gawah (1992) as well.

His other prominent films include Bhool Bhulaiyaa, Traffic, Hichki and Ab Tak Chhappan. His Marathi films include Aamhi Bolato Marathi, Lapandav, Kalat Nakalat, Godavari, AB Aani CD, Prawaas and Natsamrat. He has also acted in and directed the Marathi film Aaghat.