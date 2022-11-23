scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Nov 23, 2022

Veteran actor Vikram Gokhale admitted to ICU in Pune’s Deenanath Mangeshkar hospital

There is no official statement from the hospital following the family's request for privacy. It has been reliably learnt that the veteran actor was admitted to the hospital last week.

vikram gokhaleVikram Gokhale is 82. (file)

Eminent actor Vikram Gokhale has reportedly been admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU) at Pune’s Deenanath Mangeshkar hospital in a critical condition.

There is no official statement from the hospital following the family’s request for privacy. It has been reliably learnt that the veteran actor was admitted to the hospital last week. “He has multiple problems,” those in the know of Gokhale’s condition told The Indian Express.

Gokhale, who started his journey on the Marathi stage, went on to make his mark in a slew of Hindi and Marathi films and won the National Award for the best actor at the 60th National Awards for the Marathi film Anumati in 2013.

Among the other highlights of his long and glittering career were the role of a strict and traditional father of Aishwarya Rai’s character in the hit Bollywood film Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, where he captured public imagination.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
India’s unusual abstention in CITES vote on reopening ivory tradePremium
India’s unusual abstention in CITES vote on reopening ivory trade
At COP27, one hit and many missesPremium
At COP27, one hit and many misses
Can’t be bought over: Jignesh Mevani’s message in his poll pitchPremium
Can’t be bought over: Jignesh Mevani’s message in his poll pitch
After dry phase, ISRO back with a bang, eyes commercial market tooPremium
After dry phase, ISRO back with a bang, eyes commercial market too

Gokhale played Salim’s father in the 1989 film Salim Langde Pe Mat Ro and the ISRO Director in 2019’s Mission Mangal. Gokhale’s earliest film, Parwana, in 1971, had him alongside Amitabh Bachchan and the duo developed a long-lasting friendship, going on to share the screen in Agneepath (1990) and Khuda Gawah (1992) as well.

More from Pune

His other prominent films include Bhool Bhulaiyaa, Traffic, Hichki and Ab Tak Chhappan. His Marathi films include Aamhi Bolato Marathi, Lapandav, Kalat Nakalat, Godavari, AB Aani CD, Prawaas and Natsamrat. He has also acted in and directed the Marathi film Aaghat.

First published on: 23-11-2022 at 08:25:09 pm
Next Story

Asus launches A3402 and A3202 AIO in India: Check price, details and other specs

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Nov 23: Latest News
Advertisement
X