Monday, May 16, 2022
Actor Ketaki Chitale booked again for using Saint Tukaram’s ‘signature’ in derogatory post on Sharad Pawar

Chitale is currently under arrest and is in the custody of the Thane police for the alleged defamatory post against NCP chief Pawar.

By: Express News Service | Pune |
May 16, 2022 10:27:12 am
Actor Ketaki Chitale at Kalamboli station. (Express Photo/File)

Yet another FIR has been registered against actor Ketaki Chitale for allegedly misusing the name of Saint Tukaram in her objectionable post on Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Sharad Pawar on her Facebook page.

Chitale is currently under arrest and is in the custody of the Thane police for the alleged defamatory post against NCP chief Pawar. Multiple FIRs have been registered against her at different police stations in the state regarding the post allegedly defaming Pawar.

Also Read |Known for controversial social media posts, Ketaki Chitale had drawn ire of Maratha activists too

Nitin More, a member of the Warkari sect and an office-bearer of the Sant Tukaram Dehu Sansthan, lodged the First Information Report in this case at the Dehuroad Police Station, late on Saturday.

The objectionable post against Pawar on Chitale’s FB page makes mention of the words “Tuka Mhane (Says Tukaram)”. According to More, ‘Tuka Mhane…’ is the ‘naam mudra’ (signature) of Saint Tukaram and using it in the alleged defamatory post on social media has hurt the sentiments of the Warkaris.

Chitale has been booked in this case under Sections 295 (a), 153 (a) (1), and 501 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The actor was produced before a holiday court in Thane on Sunday afternoon, where the police sought her custody. The police said they want to interrogate Chitale on her post and whether it was done on any person’s instructions. They also submitted that they want to seize the phone from which the alleged post was made.

The court sent her to police custody till May 18.

