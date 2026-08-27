‘Just a day ago, we were there’: Mumbai actor on narrow escape from Nepal floods

Actor Ankur Ratan, known for his work in web series and films such as Mai, still cannot believe that just a day earlier he was taking pictures at Rasuwa—a district north of Nepal’s capital Kathmandu that borders Tibet—where a catastrophic flash flood on Wednesday left more than 150 people dead and over 500 missing.

“All of us were so gung-ho about the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra. Only a day ago, my wife, a cousin and I were taking pictures there. My mother-in-law Dr Amita Suchak completed the Kailash Mansarovar Parikrama in 1989, and apart from the spiritual value, we are avid trekkers and looking forward to completing the walking circuit,” the actor, who is from Mumbai, told The Indian Express on Thursday.

Ratan is part of a group led by SAAD Mountaineers, a registered club in Maharashtra, that has halted at Saga town—located at 15,223 feet above sea level—a crucial stop for pilgrims travelling to Mount Kailash.

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Rajan Deshmukh, a founding member of SAAD Mountaineers, said the team has 28 members: 19 from Mumbai, two each from Pune, Akola, and Nashik, and one each from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and Singapore. “Just 18 hours ago, we were at the same spot. Kya naseeb hai apna (Just see our fate),” Deshmukh said, summing up the group’s feeling.

Pune-based advocate Surendra Datar and Sonal Datar, also part of the SAAD group, said they cannot believe that they were at the same location barely seven to eight hours before disaster struck. “It’s really shocking that we were at the hotel which was just 10 to 15 minutes away from the site of the disaster,” Sonal told The Indian Express.

“We are currently moving towards Mansarovar and will eventually begin our parikrama of Mount Kailash. I would love to undertake the entire 52-km parikrama in memory of all those who have lost their lives while attempting this sacred and arduous yatra. It would be my humble way of paying tribute to them and keeping their memory with us through the journey,” Ratan, who reached Kathmandu on August 22, said.

The actor said the magnitude of the disaster has left him with mixed emotions. “There is immense gratitude that my wife Shilpa Suchak, her cousin Sonali Kapadia, and I passed through the same spot just 12-16 hours earlier. At the same time, my heart bleeds for the families who have lost their loved ones,” he added.

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Umesh Zirpe, a veteran mountaineer and president of the Akhil Maharashtra Giryarohan Mahasangh, an apex organisation for mountaineering in Maharashtra, said they were trying to assist with the ongoing relief efforts. “It is extremely concerning that contact has not been established with several pilgrims from various parts of the country who travelled for the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra and are stranded,” he added.

As per reports from the Nepal police, while 157 bodies have been recovered, the death toll is set to rise. Among those missing are 133 Indians, 47 Americans, 34 Australians, 33 British nationals, 24 Canadians, etc.