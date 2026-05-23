Actor Amruta Subhash honoured with Nilu Phule Gratitude Award

By Vaishnavi Gujar

The Nilu Phule Gratitude Award, presented annually by the Belvalkar Sanskrutik Manch and the family of Nilu Phule, was conferred this year on renowned actress Amruta Subhash at the S M Joshi Hall on Saturday. Last year’s award recipient, actor Prasad Oak, along with veteran actor Suhas Joshi, presented the award to her.

With the objective of paying tribute to legendary artist Nilu Phule, the Nilu Phule Gratitude Award honors leading artists who have made significant contributions to the fields of theater and cinema. The award consists of a cash prize of Rs 21,000, a Gandhi Topi (identity of Nilu Phule) , an Uparane (traditional shoulder cloth), and a citation.

“I am very happy that Amruta is receiving this honour. We have known each other since we were 17–18 years old, and we have also worked together. This recognition is a beautiful tribute to her hard work and talent,”said Gargi Phule daughter of Nilu Phule.

Last year’s award recipient, Prasad Oak, said, “Being appreciated and honoured by the people whom we consider our mentors is more valuable than an Oscar. I have witnessed Amruta’s journey right from the beginning of her career. Whatever success she has achieved today has come through her hard work, sincerity, and dedication. She has earned every bit of it with honesty and passion for her craft. It is truly inspiring to see her receive this recognition and honour.”

Actor Suhas Joshi said, “I was on the interview panel during Amruta’s admission to drama school. Even then, her perfection in dance and singing was clearly visible. Her talent and dedication made her stand out, and she was selected immediately. Today, she is proudly carrying forward the legacy of theatre. This Gratitude Award is her way of expressing heartfelt gratitude towards the audience.”

Award recipient Amruta Subhash said, “Some awards bring happiness, while some bring a deep sense of satisfaction. This award is truly satisfying for me. My mother is extremely happy today, and words are not enough to express what her smile means to me. I have never seen her this happy before.” She also shared her memories of Nilu Phule.

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Following the award presentation ceremony, Sameera Gujar Joshi conducted an on stage interview of her.

During interaction Amruta Subhash said ,”As a child, I often watched my mother rehearsing alone with a script after completing household work, which helped me to understand that every character has a private inner world that can only be explored in solitude. This early lesson shaped her approach to acting and stayed with me throughout my journey.”

She also acknowledged the influence of mentors like Nilu Phule and Naseeruddin Shah in deepening her understanding of characterization and performance.

She also expressed gratitude for the constant support of her husband, Sandesh Kulkarni, saying “He has been with her from audition to everything, and has been a steady presence behind her journey and achievements”.