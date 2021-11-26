Actions define a villain, not appearance, says Aayush Sharma on his portrayal of a present-day gangster in Antim

When asked from where he drew inspiration for his role as gangster Rahulya in the movie Antim, actor Aayush Sharma said it was a conscious choice to portray a contemporary gangster. Antim – The Final Truth directed by Mahesh Manjrekar is a face-off between a Sikh police officer (Salman Khan) and a gangster (Sharma). In a recent media interaction, Sharma talked about the effort he put into his character Rahulya and on working with co-star Mahima Makwana.

What intrigued you about working for the film Antim – The Final Truth?

After LoveYatri, the scripts I got had similar storylines of a hero, a heroine, they fall in love, separate and in the end, get back together. I have loved action and even though I had a romantic role in my debut film, my aim was to progress towards action. Antim, as a project, proved to be a great learning ground for me, as I got to work with Mahesh Manjrekar sir and Salman Bhai. As an actor, when you shift the kind of role you are playing, there is a hesitation on whether or not I will be able to do justice to the character. Today, a lot of actors fall into a structured box like a romantic actor or comedy actor. It is frustrating for actors and, hence, I challenged myself to experiment with genres.

How did you prepare for your role as gangster Rahulya?

I had to put on 16 kilos for the role in Antim. I was about 60 kilos when I did LoveYatri and for this film, to be shirtless in front of Salman Khan, I had to work on my body. I ate six meals and had two workout sessions a day to build my body. I worked on the throw of my voice and the dialect. It was my intention that in comparison to the first film, the look in Antim should be a complete contrast.

Also Read | To play a character of certain culture or sect is a big responsibility: Salman Khan

Was there any inspiration to develop your villain character in Antim?

Many actors get inspired by other actors. But, subconsciously, you start keeping them as well. For example, I love Peaky Blinders as a show. I have watched American Gangster, Godfather and Vaastav. They are cult gangster films and after you watch them and draw inspiration from them, you are not creating anything new.

The first thing I wanted to work on was to portray the gangster of today, because the films I mentioned earlier are all period films. The character I play has a cell phone, is on Facebook and Instagram, so he is today’s guy. The way he dresses or walks is current. When we were doing a look test for the character of Rahulya, I first shaved my head bald to see how the look came across. But it is very cliche. To say that a bald look defines a twisted character is not true. Why does my character need to look eerie? The actions should define the twisted mind of the character and not the physical appearance. The moment I shaved my head, I knew it would be compared to Sanjay Dutt’s role in Agneepath. It is an iconic role. Or the sleek, gelled-back hair in Vastav. Somewhere down the line, today’s gangsters, like today’s generation, will try to make themselves look good.

What was your effort in bringing your version of today’s gangster?

In my attempt to bring originality to the character, I remember laughing in many of the aggressive scenes. In my opinion, power never demands anger. It is a reciprocation of insecurities. But when you know that I am a powerful character, I will just laugh, as there is nothing the other person can do. It is the confidence my character has to have after committing a crime. Gangsters can be the most unassuming characters. It is his actions that make him what he is.

Your character Rahulya has been paired with a romantic partner, Manda, played by Mahima Makwana. Any anecdotes from working with her?

(Laughs) I shall tell a secret. I have not got injured in action scenes, but in romance scenes. She (Mahima) would step on my toes during the scenes. She is outstanding as an actor. I remember when she first walked onto the sets. Antim was my second film and her debut, so she said, “Help me out”. After talking to her and learning of her career, which she started at the age of nine, I said that she needs to teach me instead!

Although your character is rugged and ruthless, how did you bring out the gentleness alongside Manda?

We in the film industry tend to paint the characters as black and white, but there is also the grey. The villain is not negative or evil to everyone around them. That was my initial thought as well. In the film Sholay we know Gabbar Singh as the villain, but he was not born as Gabbar Singh as we know him. Something happened to him to make him the person he is, but we do not get to see that narrative. The character of Rahulya is not going to be ruthless to everyone, he will be gentle to someone. He is human and will have a concoction of emotions.