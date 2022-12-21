Activists, students and villagers join hands to protect polluted Pavana river

‘JAL DINDI,’a mission launched by environmentalists to create awareness about increasing pollution of Pavana river, the main source of water to the industrial city of Pimpri-Chinchwad, started from Pavana dam on Tuesday.

Scores of volunteers, school and college students, environmentalists, activists, villagers and senior citizens joined hands as ‘Jal Dindi’ took off early morning from the dam. Women volunteers performed a ‘puja’ to set ‘Jal Dindi’ rolling as slogans to protect the river rent the air.

‘Jal Dindi’ is an initiative of Pavana Jal Dindi Pratishthan, whose members come from diverse backgrounds and from different places in Pune city, Pimpri-Chinchwad and Maval region. All of them have joined hands with the sole purpose of protecting Pavana river from increasing pollution, creating awareness among the masses to protect the river, raising voice against the neglect of the river and calling for steps to stop the pollution of the river.

“Jal Dindi took off from Pavana dam today. It will end at Morya Gosavi temple in Chinchwad tomorrow evening. During the Jal Dindi, some volunteers will travel by boat while others will use their vehicles. En route they would be halting at various villages to create awareness about stopping pollution of the river,” said Rajiv Bausar, president of Pavana Jal Dindi Pratishthan.

Surkayan Muthiyan, a senior member of the pratishthan, said, “Today when the Jal Dindi took off, several volunteers, students and villagers from Maval and Pimpri-Chinchwad were present. We highlighted the importance of the river for people living in Maval and Pimpri-Chinchwad and the steps that need to be taken to ensure that the river does not get polluted by the day. The awareness drive started from Pavana dam and will end at Chinchwad. We expect children to carry out ‘Prabhat Pheris’ in their villages and create awareness about river pollution. We are trying to ensure involvement of maximum number of people in this drive. Without people’s participation we cannot ensure a clean river for our future generation.” Vishwas Yeole, the main architect of ‘Jal Dindi’, said, “If we don’t take steps today to protect Pavana river, we will be ruining the lives of future generation. Pavana river is the lifeline of not only those living in Maval area or Pimpri-Chinchwad but also those living away from the industrial city.”

“If the river is getting polluted in areas like Maval and Pimpri-Chinchwad, imagine the fate of those living in faraway places like Solapur. One can imagine the amount of pollution that would be reaching those places. Therefore, it is imperative that as responsible citizens we raise our voice against river pollution and create awareness among the masses to make all efforts to keep the river clean.”

The purpose of organising ‘Jal Dindi’ is to bring people close to the river, he said. “The more close we come to the river, the more we will be able to understand its pain and problems. We will try to get as many stakeholders as possible in this mission. Be it students, villagers, volunteers, activists or officials, we want everyone to be a part of the mission to protect our own river, for ourselves and for our future generation,” he said.

Yeole said currently Pavana river is in such a bad state that if concerted efforts are not taken, the future generation will never forgive us. “We have therefore started a movement and are hopeful that it will turn into a mass movement and will help protect not only Pavana river but also other rivers in Pune district and other districts of Maharashtra,” said Yeole, while expressing concern over industrial effluents being discharged untreated in Pavana river.

Pravin Ladkat, retired joint city engineer of PCMC, said, “In last 10 years, the pollution of Pavana river has increased to a great extent. The pollution is moving upwards, from Pimpri-Chinchwad it is coming to Maval area. This can be made out from the quality of river at Ravet from where PCMC lifts water for supplying it to the entire city.”