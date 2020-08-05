Activists raise questions on DC’s transfer

Naval Kishore Ram is the second officer from Maharashtra, after Shrikar Pardeshi, to be transferred to the PMO in the last few years. Naval Kishore Ram is the second officer from Maharashtra, after Shrikar Pardeshi, to be transferred to the PMO in the last few years.

Activists from Pune have said the transfer of Pune District Collector Naval Kishore Ram, who has been transferred to the Prime Minister’s Office, has come at the “wrong time”, when Pune needed someone who understood the pandemic situation.

RTI activist Vijay Kumbhar, who heads the Surajya Sangharsh Samiti, said, “After the transfer of PMC chief Shekhar Gaikwad and before that, other IAS officers in the state, we had served a legal notice to the state government seeking reasons behind the transfer. Now, we will serve another legal notice seeking the reasons behind the transfer of Ram. In this case, the notice will be served to the central government as well as to the state government.”

Prashant Inamdar, convenor of Pedestrians First, said, “By being in charge for some time now, Ram had understood the situation in Pune… his intentions were good and he showed his dedication to the job as well. I strongly feel that if Ram had been given time for another few months, the situation would have been fully under control… his transfer has come at the wrong time.”

City Congress spokesperson Ramesh Iyer said, “The collector was quick to take up citizens’ complaints or react to any adverse reports about hospitals or the administration. However, the collectorate failed to put things in order when it came to making ventilators and oxgen beds easily available to the people.”

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App.