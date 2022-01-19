Activists protest as unvaccinated people told to deboard buses

A DAY after it made carrying vaccination certificate a must for commuters to travel in its buses, Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited on Tuesday began deboarding passengers who could not produce the required document.

As many as seven passengers were deboarded from buses through the day. The move has come under fire from a few activists who said it amounted to harassment of the commuters.

The authority, meanwhile, has exempted those under 18 from carrying the vaccine certificates with them for now.

“Our drive started on Monday. On the first day, we warned commuters that if they don’t produce vaccination certificates, they will be deboarded. On the second day, we have deboarded seven such commuters. Strict implementation of the norm has started,” said Dattatray Zende, PMPML traffic manager.

Zende said since vaccination of teenagers from 15 to 18 years has started only this month, PMPML has made an exception in their case. Zende said bus conductors and ticket checkers have been asked to verify that commuters are either carrying hard copy of vaccination certificates or digital copies on their cellphones.

Opposing the “strict” stance, Jugal Rathi of PMP Pravasi Manch said PMPML should adopt a sensible approach. “A person might have taken his first dose but even before they could complete the mandatory three-month gap before the second dose, they might have contracted the infection. In such case, they have to wait for another three months to get the second dose. PMPML will have to consider this fact,” he said.